Inspire Sports Academy opens to public with 'The Athletic Club'

MANILA, Philippines — The Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna, which served as a bubble training hub for national and professional teams amid the pandemic, opened up its facility for individual athletes with the launch of “The Athletic Club”.

Considered as one of the country’s all-around sports centers, INSPIRE boasts an array of premier facilities and high-end equipment fit for conditioning, skill training and all-out competition of budding athletes.

On top of those is the High-Performance Gym with in-house coaches to guide the athletes and a Hoops Center featuring two full-size FIBA-standard basketball courts and a 3x3 court.

An indoor running track, multi-sport facility and football pitch are also accessible and can be configured for different sports like volleyball, futsal, badminton and combat sports.

INSPIRE, which is set to open tennis courts, swimming pool and wellness center soon, also has a Dormitel for lodging amenities with 28 quad-sharing and 32 twin rooms.

The academy housed a series of bubble training camps for Gilas Pilipinas and PBA team TNT Tropang Giga aside from hosting competitions of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3.

It also served as home to the preparation of national athletes from different sports led by Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Nesthy Petecio of boxing.

Interested athletes and fitness enthusiasts may apply for The Athletic Club membership at [email protected].