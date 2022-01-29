




















































 
























Heading drops 28 as Taichung dominates Brickman, Kaohsiung
 


John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
January 29, 2022 | 4:28pm





 
Heading drops 28 as Taichung dominates Brickman, Kaohsiung
MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas guard Jordan Heading got the better of Jason Brickman in an All-Filipino showdown as the Taichung Suns stunned the Kaohsiung Aquas, 104-89, in Taiwan’s T1 League.


Heading sizzled for 28 points spiked by three treys, four assists and three rebounds to headline the Suns’ ambush of the league-leading Aquas in their own home turf at the Kaohsiung Arena.


His leadership towed Taichung to its fourth straight win to improve at 6-5 while snapping Kaohsiung’s five-game spree to slightly fall at 9-2.


Proving a thorn on the Aquas’ side, the Suns actually owned the former’s two losses so far after also scoring a narrow 93-88 win last month.


That was despite another all-around outing of top PBA draft prospect Brickman with seven points, 12 assists and five rebounds.


Meanwhile in Australia National Basketball League, Kai Sotto eyes to continue his solid play for the Adelaide 36ers in a rematch against reigning champion Melbourne United at the Adelaide Entertainment Center.


Fresh off a string of impressive performances highlighted by a perfect 12-point outing against Tasmania Friday night, Sotto is tipped to deliver anew for the 36ers seeking revenge after a 97-78 loss last week.


Adelaide, at 3-6, is also out to arrest a three-game slump opposite the pacesetting Melbourne (8-2) bannered by NBA champion Matthew Dellavedova. 


 










 









