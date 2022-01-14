




















































 
























Sports
 
URCC plans huge March event for 20th anniversary
 


Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
January 14, 2022 | 2:51pm





 
URCC plans huge March event for 20th anniversary
URCC founder Alvin Aguilar 
 


MANILA, Philippines — If all goes according to plan — COVID-19 protocols and situation included — Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) will kick off its 20th anniversary with a huge event in March.


“I cannot divulge much about the March event because of the uncertainties going on, but if it pushes through in spite of the COVID-19 situation, Filipino sports fans and mixed martial arts fans will be treated to some really good action,” said URCC founder Alvin Aguilar in an interview with Philstar.com.


Chris Hoffman, the Filipino-Swiss mixed martial arts fighter who holds two title belts in the URCC — the light heavyweight and middleweight belts — should be in the thick of it.


“What we hope is for Chris to defend his titles right away,” pointed out Aguilar.


As for Hoffman’s opponent, the date, as well as the venue, the match-making is still being finalized. 


“We believe that Chris has the tools, the talent, and the work ethic to make it to the UFC,” added Aguilar. “He goes the extra mile. He doesn’t need anyone to tell him to train because he will.”


The 32-year old Hoffman is 7-0 in the URCC (7-1) overall and last fought on April 27, 2019 where he defeated American Musa Conteh. 


“We held a small event this past December, but it is so hard to hold an event with all the regulations. Everyone is trying to reinvent the wheel with COVID-19. But we, like everyone else, have learned so much about what we can or cannot do. Now we can safely do our events without compromising our fighters. But one thing is for sure URCC will be alive and well in 2022.”


This 2022 is the 20th year for the Philippines’ first and only professional MMA organization. It’s first ever event — URCC 1: Mayhem in Manila — was held on November 23, 2002 at the Casino Filipino. 


Including Mayhem in Manila, the URCC has staged 77 MMA events. 


 










 







 

