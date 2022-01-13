Philippines ranked 6th among countries tweeting most on gaming in 2021

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is among the top 10 countries tweeting about esports last 2021.

In Twitter's 2021 Year In Review report, the Philippines ranked sixth — ahead of Indonesia, the United Kingdom, France and India — three places higher from last year wherein the country was at ninth.

Overall, Twitter reported 2.4 billion tweets about gaming in 2021.

Genshin Impact proved to be the game on everyone's mind the past year as it topped the list of games tweeted in the Philippines as well as all over the world.

Valorant was the second most tweeted game in the Philippines. Though it did not make the top 10 games tweeted worldwide, the Valorant Champions Tour was the third most tweeted esports league after the Campeonato Brasileiro de League of Legends and Call of Duty League.

The most-tweeted esports teams in the Philippines went to Team Secret, which raised the Philippine flag in two international tournaments, the Valorant Champions and Wildrift Horizon Cup.

In Facebook, the Philippine esports team made it to the top 10 esports organizations with the most engagement. In data compiled and published by journalist Brendan Husebø via social media, Blacklist International led the pack with 19.5 million engagements roughly 10,000 reactions, comments and shares per post.

Other Philippine teams were Nexplay Esports at No. 3 while Bren Esports rounded up the top five. Worldwide organization Team Secret, which features Philippine teams in multiple esports titles, was rated fourth.