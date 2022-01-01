Palafox, Chandnani, Shoemaker, Galvez lead winners in Canlas Fencing meet

Willa Liana Galvez, left, tries to score against Yohann Roldan during their preliminary bout in the Canlas Fencing home yearend competition held Thursday, December 30, in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines – After waiting for nearly two years, Canlas Fencing finally had its first tournament.

With strict implementation of COVID-19 health protocols including wearing of face mask, 11 young fencers participated in the Canlas Fencing home yearend competition held Thursday, December 30, in Quezon City.

Lucas Palafox led all winners as he bagged the gold medal, while Ashvin Chandnani earned silver medal, and Jaden Shoemaker and Willa Liana Galvez both finished with bronze medal.

Photo Release Aside from Willa Liana Galvez and Yohann Roldan, other medalists and participants take a group photo after the event, including from left (top row) Ashvin Chandnani, Lucas Palafox, Jaden Shoemaker, (second row) Rylie Maravilla, Matteo Canlas, Nicole Garcia, Yuri Canlas, (front row) Anaiah Chandnani and Jehtro Chan (not in photo).

After the preliminary round, Chandnani and Palafox both earned a bye in the semifinal round as the top two seeds. Galvez ousted Roldan, 8-2, and Shoemaker eliminated Jehtro Chan, 8-7, in the knockout round to advance in the Final Four.

In the semis, Palafox defeated Galvez, 7-2, while Chandnani downed Shoemaker, 8-7. Palafox bested Chandnani in the finals, 8-2.

Other winners were Matteo Canlas (gold), Rylie Maravilla (silver), Nicole Garcia (bronze) and Yuri Canlas (bronze).