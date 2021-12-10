




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Benjie Paras tells son Andre to 'just enjoy' PBA career
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 10, 2021 | 9:30pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines — The PBA's only rookie MVP Benjie Paras had simple words of advice for his son Andre, who has followed in his footsteps to play in Asia's oldest professional hoops league.



As Andre's team Blackwater Bossing struggles with infamy as the squad with the longest losing streak in league history, the four-time PBA champion had only the most basic of advice.





"To Andre, I keep on telling him [to] just enjoy. This is what you're here for," Paras told Philstar.com during the opening of ANTA's store in Robinsons Place Manila in Ermita.



Andre is an ambassador for the brand.



"This is your dream to be able to play in the PBA, to play professionally," he said of Andre.



But dreams aside, the 53-year-old still reiterated for his son to use his skills to contribute to his team.



"Whatever team you're in, you need to enjoy it and make the most out of it and try to help your team," said Paras.



As for Andre, he's taking all the positives from the agonizingly long slump of 20 games and using it to make himsef a better basketball player.



"The good thing is, even if we lose, I don't know it that's cliche [but] we still win because we get to learn from our mistakes," said Andre.



"We just have to keep on moving forward, forget the past, learn from it, and just apply what we can in the present so that they'll be results in the future," he added.



The Bossing get another chance to finally get back on their feet on Saturday as they face the Phoenix Super LPG.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

