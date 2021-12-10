'Built for the Philippines': ANTA opens 7th store in the country

Management of ANTA Philippines, as well as athletes Anton Asistio, and Andre Paras, lead the ribbon cutting of the brand's store in Robinsons Place Manila in Ermita on Friday

MANILA, Philippines — Sportswear ANTA has opened its seventh store in the Philippines, highlighted by the release of Klay Thompson's latest signature shoe to the local market.

The KT7, the Golden State Warriors guard's seventh shoe with the China-based brand, was made available to Filipino consumers for the first time on Friday at Robinsons Place Manila in Ermita.

WATCH: Anta Philippines unveils the latest of Klay Thompson’s shoe line, the KT 7



“Above the Waters” is the concept behind the GSW guard’s new sneaker which reflects his journey with injury and recovery | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/mOhcVvUNLk — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) December 10, 2021

With more than 200 square meters of space, the latest ANTA store banners basketball and boxing apparel — two of the biggest sports in the country.

Anta Philippines opening its store today at Robinsons Place Ermita.



The brand offering an array of sporting wear for basketball, boxing, and running among others | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/LIIVIf8Ji8 — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) December 10, 2021

"I can say ANTA is built for the Philippines because the strongest category of ANTA is basketball, and we know naman how basketball crazy Filipinos are, so it's really perfect," said ANTA Philippines General Manager John Paul Paglinawan.

Also in the store are shoes, apparel, and accessories for a plethora of fitness activities, as well as choices for their lifestyle products.

For Paglinawan, apart from the wide array of products that ANTA offers for the Filipino sports enthusiast, the brand also sees themselves as a more practical option for consumers.

"Our price points [are] perfect din. For the same quality, you get 20-30% less in price than the leaders. So it's really something perfect for the Filipino, especially at these times," he said.

Apart from the KT7, Filipino ambassadors were also revealed on Friday — including PBA players Anton Asistio, Andre Paras, and cager Joe Gomez de Liano.

"We're really actively looking [for Filipino ambassadors]," said Paglinawan.

"Of course, we know a lot of them are already tied up with other brands but we're actively looking for people to represent us because we want to push out the ANTA brand, we want more people to know. Kasi sayang eh, maganda yung product," he added.

Asistio and Paras were present at the event and expressed enthusiasm in working with the brand.

Anta officially opens with a ceremonial ribbon cutting ceremony here at Robinsons Place Ermita | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/DqSM9v1qZH — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) December 10, 2021

"We all know that ANTA is just starting, they're about to go global, and I'm just really honored to be one of the first Filipino ambassadors alongside Anton," Paras said.

"It's an honor and I'm very happy to have Andre by my side kasi since bata pa kami magkakilala na kami, we used to play against each other so... It's very exciting," said Asistio.

As for the shoe itself, the KT7 retails at 7,995 a pair and is available in two colorways in the Philippines — the Blank Space and ROCCO colorway.

ANTA The KT7 "Blank Space"

AN The KT7 "ROCCO"

Rocco is Thompson's bulldog and has been with him for years.

On the tech side, the KT7 features NitroSpeed to have better energy return and Smart S.A.M. for better cushioning.

Smart S.A.M. refers to shock absorption molecule, and fluid, bulletproof materials that can absorb more than 99% of impact to reduce the burden on the wearer's ankles and knees to a "great extent".

ANTA The KT7, Klay Thompson's latest signature shoe with ANTA

There's also thin and breathable material for comfort.

The shoe also uses parametric for better traction and liquid rubber for better grip.

The shoe, as well as Thompson's and Hayward's other signature sneakers, are available in ANTA Robinsons Place Manila and select other branches and Titan.