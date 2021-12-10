




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
'Built for the Philippines': ANTA opens 7th store in the country
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 10, 2021 | 8:30pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
'Built for the Philippines': ANTA opens 7th store in the country
Management of ANTA Philippines, as well as athletes Anton Asistio, and Andre Paras, lead the ribbon cutting of the brand's store in Robinsons Place Manila in Ermita on Friday
Philstar.com / Luisa Morales
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Sportswear ANTA has opened its seventh store in the Philippines, highlighted by the release of Klay Thompson's latest signature shoe to the local market.



The KT7, the Golden State Warriors guard's seventh shoe with the China-based brand, was made available to Filipino consumers for the first time on Friday at Robinsons Place Manila in Ermita.






With more than 200 square meters of space, the latest ANTA store banners basketball and boxing apparel — two of the biggest sports in the country.






"I can say ANTA is built for the Philippines because the strongest category of ANTA is basketball, and we know naman how basketball crazy Filipinos are, so it's really perfect," said ANTA Philippines General Manager John Paul Paglinawan.



Also in the store are shoes, apparel, and accessories for a plethora of fitness activities, as well as choices for their lifestyle products.



For Paglinawan, apart from the wide array of products that ANTA offers for the Filipino sports enthusiast, the brand also sees themselves as a more practical option for consumers.



"Our price points [are] perfect din. For the same quality, you get 20-30% less in price than the leaders. So it's really something perfect for the Filipino, especially at these times," he said.



Apart from the KT7, Filipino ambassadors were also revealed on Friday — including PBA players Anton Asistio, Andre Paras, and cager Joe Gomez de Liano.



"We're really actively looking [for Filipino ambassadors]," said Paglinawan.



"Of course, we know a lot of them are already tied up with other brands but we're actively looking for people to represent us because we want to push out the ANTA brand, we want more people to know. Kasi sayang eh, maganda yung product," he added.



Asistio and Paras were present at the event and expressed enthusiasm in working with the brand.






"We all know that ANTA is just starting, they're about to go global, and I'm just really honored to be one of the first Filipino ambassadors alongside Anton," Paras said.



"It's an honor and I'm very happy to have Andre by my side kasi since bata pa kami magkakilala na kami, we used to play against each other so... It's very exciting," said Asistio.



As for the shoe itself, the KT7 retails at 7,995 a pair and is available in two colorways in the Philippines — the Blank Space and ROCCO colorway.







The KT7 "Blank Space"

ANTA













The KT7 "ROCCO"

AN









Rocco is Thompson's bulldog and has been with him for years.



On the tech side, the KT7 features NitroSpeed to have better energy return and Smart S.A.M. for better cushioning.



Smart S.A.M. refers to shock absorption molecule, and fluid, bulletproof materials that can absorb more than 99% of impact to reduce the burden on the wearer's ankles and knees to a "great extent".







The KT7, Klay Thompson's latest signature shoe with ANTA

ANTA









There's also thin and breathable material for comfort.



The shoe also uses parametric for better traction and liquid rubber for better grip.



The shoe, as well as Thompson's and Hayward's other signature sneakers, are available in ANTA Robinsons Place Manila and select other branches and Titan.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      SPORTSWEAR
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Donaire plays role of translator for fellow Filipino foe Gaballo in pre-fight presser
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Donaire plays role of translator for fellow Filipino foe Gaballo in pre-fight presser


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The gesture delighted the host and members of the press to see the moment between two opponents.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 China warns Olympics diplomatic boycott nations will 'pay a price'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
China warns Olympics diplomatic boycott nations will 'pay a price'


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
China warned Western nations on Thursday they would "pay the price" for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Harper’s son open to play for Gilas
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 December 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Five-time NBA champion Ron Harper’s son Ronald Jr. hopes to someday play for Gilas, an item in his bucket list, and his Filipina mother Maria Pizarro said recently it would be a dreamcome true for the 6-6 Rutgers...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 UK's Butler 'not afraid' of Casimero
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UK's Butler 'not afraid' of Casimero


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Englishman Paul Butler declared he won’t back down when he clashes with Filipino John Riel Casimero for the WBO bantamweight...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao rules out boxing return
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao rules out boxing return


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao has stressed that he is done with boxing.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Benjie Paras tells son Andre to 'just enjoy' PBA career
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Benjie Paras tells son Andre to 'just enjoy' PBA career


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 22 minutes ago                              


                                                            
As Andre's team Blackwater Bossing struggles with infamy as the squad with the longest losing streak in league history, the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Casimero misses weight, out of Dubai card
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Casimero misses weight, out of Dubai card


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philstar.com just learned that John Riel Casimero did not make weight for his upcoming World Boxing Organization (WBO) bantamweight...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chooks-MPBL set for 4-game debut as pro league
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chooks-MPBL set for 4-game debut as pro league


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) ushers in a new era as the country’s latest professional...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Suzuki Cup Preview: Azkals vs Timor Leste
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Suzuki Cup Preview: Azkals vs Timor Leste


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines badly needs to get a win when they face Timor Leste in Group A action of the 2021 Suzuki Cup on Saturday at...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Quizon seizes top spot in Philippine Chess Championships
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Quizon seizes top spot in Philippine Chess Championships


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Derailed by the pandemic, Daniel Quizon has resumed his Grandmaster title bid by zooming straight to the top of the 2021 Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with