ONIC PH survives Group of Death, advances in M3 World Championship

MANILA, Philippines — ONIC PH joined fellow Filipino team Blacklist International in the Upper Brackets of the M3 World Championship after securing the top spot in the notorious “Group of Death”.

The pressure was on ONIC PH as the M3 World Championship group stages began its second day last Tuesday — a highly anticipated clash of titans among three Southeast Asian teams and the runner-up from MPL Brazil all hoping to clinch an Upper Bracket slot.

The first match was the ONIC Civil War as sister teams ONIC PH and ONIC Esports started the day with a highly anticipated clash. ONIC PH took an early lead, keeping the Indonesian champions at bay, but ONIC Esports patiently waited for the opportunity to strike and was granted the opening at the 20-minute mark when the Indonesians took down the Luminous Lord and four players from the Filipino side. ONIC Esports took advantage and quickly destroyed ONIC PH's base inhibitor to take the first match of the day.

Hungry for a win, ONIC PH made sure to not repeat the same mistake against Malaysia's TODAK. Calculating their kills and turret takedowns up until a crucial Luminous Lord win at the 14-minute mark fueled an aggressive ONIC PH to advance and wipe out the Malaysians, 12-10. The MVP award of the match went to Allen “Baloyskie” Baloy with a 92% kill participation with one death and 11 assists.

With that ONIC PH win, Group B was left with a four-way tie of 1-1 standing, setting the last match-up of the day a winner-take-all scenario between the Filipino squad and Brazil's Keyd Stars, hoping to land that Upper Bracket slot.

Splitting the map, ONIC PH methodically prioritized taking down turrets, taking full control of the playing field, eventually outpacing the Brazilians with a quick 12-minute victory, 10-1. MVP was awarded to Gerald “Dlarksie” Trinchera with one kill, one death, and six assists.

Both Philippine teams now have an Upper Bracket advantage as they wait for Groups C and D to conclude. Blacklist International will kick off the playoffs on December 11.