Sports
                        
Tap Go to air Casimero, Mama, Nietes fights in Dubai
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
December 7, 2021 | 11:55am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Tap Go to air Casimero, Mama, Nietes fights in Dubai
John Riel Casimero and Donnie Nietes
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – With the world opening up somewhat from the COVID-19 pandemic, so too is boxing gold abroad.



John Riel Casimero (31-4) will defend his WBO bantamweight title against English challenger Paul Butler (33-2) while compatriot Jayson Mama looks to take Briton Sunny Edwards’ IBF flyweight title at Probellum: Revolution on Sunday, December 12, at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE.



The Philippines is ahead by four hours versus the United Arab Emirates.



Probellum: Revolution will be shown live at 12 a.m. on Sunday on the Tap Go streaming application.



Donnie Nietes, meanwhile, will battle Norbelto Jimenez of the Dominican Republic in a world eliminator match for the WBA super flyweight title.



Casimero is no stranger to fighting abroad as he has seen action in nine countries, while this will be Butler’s first foray outside the United Kingdom. Butler, who is two years older than the 31-year old Casimero, won the vacant WBO international bantamweight title from Mexican Willibaldo Garcia via split decision last June. 



The Filipino also won his last fight, a split decision victory over Cuban Guillermo Rigondeaux last August 14 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson City, California. 



Three months after his bout against Edwards was postponed just this past September 7 owing to an injury to the latter, this fight is finally on as well.



When he heard of the cancellation, Mama (16-0) opined that Edwards (also 16-0) didn’t want to fight him. Unlike Butler, Edwards has fought outside his native UK before; ironically, it was his first fight against Sergey Tasimov in Spain back in 2016.



Mama, the 5’4” “Smasher” from General Santos City, is intent on winning his first international title.



The 39-year-old Nietes (43-1-5), a world champion in four weight classes, will be up against a young foe with a 30-5 record but who has been denied twice in his last two title fights — a draw with Aliu Bamidele Lasisi for the WBC international super flyweight title, and a loss to Khalid Yafai for the WBA world super flyweight crown. 



Probellum: Revolution can be viewed by boxing fans live on the Tap Go application (and via delayed telecast on Tap Sports on Skycable and Cignal 9 p.m. Sunday).


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

