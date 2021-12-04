Sotto-less Adelaide falls to Perth in NBL opener

Adelaide 36ers head coach CJ Bruton could not get his first NBL regular season win against the Perth Wildcats on Friday

MANILA, Philippines — The Adelaide 36ers could not bring their preseason momentum into opening night as they fell to the Perth Wildcats, 85-73, at the RAC Arena on Friday.

After going 5-0 in the NBL Blitz, where they took the championship, the 36ers stumbled when it counted as injuries affected coach CJ Bruton's rotation.

Four 36ers were stuck on the sidelines on Friday, including Kai Sotto who is nursing knee soreness.

The Wildcats slowly but surely creeped on the undermanned 36ers as the game went by and ballooned their lead to as big as 13 points in the fourth salvo.

Victor Law wreacked havoc on Adelaide as he led Perth with a 37-point explosion.

Meanwhile, Daniel Johnson was the bright spot for the 36ers with 22 points, six boards and one assist.

The 36ers hope to bounce back on Sunday against the Illawarra Hawks.

It remains unclear if Sotto will be able to play with his injury.