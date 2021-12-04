




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Sotto-less Adelaide falls to Perth in NBL opener
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 4, 2021 | 9:38am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Sotto-less Adelaide falls to Perth in NBL opener
Adelaide 36ers head coach CJ Bruton could not get his first NBL regular season win against the Perth Wildcats on Friday
Instagram  /  Adelaide 36ers
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Adelaide 36ers could not bring their preseason momentum into opening night as they fell to the Perth Wildcats, 85-73, at the RAC Arena on Friday.



After going 5-0 in the NBL Blitz, where they took the championship, the 36ers stumbled when it counted as injuries affected coach CJ Bruton's rotation.





Four 36ers were stuck on the sidelines on Friday, including Kai Sotto who is nursing knee soreness.



The Wildcats slowly but surely creeped on the undermanned 36ers as the game went by and ballooned their lead to as big as 13 points in the fourth salvo.



Victor Law wreacked havoc on Adelaide as he led Perth with a 37-point explosion.



Meanwhile, Daniel Johnson was the bright spot for the 36ers with 22 points, six boards and one assist.



The 36ers hope to bounce back on Sunday against the Illawarra Hawks.



It remains unclear if Sotto will be able to play with his injury.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      KAI SOTTO
                                                      NBL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Reward for Casimero is Inoue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Reward for Casimero is Inoue


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons said yesterday if WBO bantamweight champion JohnRiel Casimero retains his crown against England’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kai Sotto shows knee injury at its worst
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kai Sotto shows knee injury at its worst


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kai Sotto says that his knee is now "way better" as he's expected to miss the opening game for the Adelaide 36ers on Fri...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Injury derails Kai Sotto's NBL debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Injury derails Kai Sotto's NBL debut


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kai Sotto will miss the opening game of the Adelaide 36ers in the Australia National Basketball League due to an injury, his...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tsukii eyes redemption in Asian tilt
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tsukii eyes redemption in Asian tilt


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Junna Tsukii will try to make up for her World Karate Championships disappointment as she spearheads the country’s campaign...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Too many champions
                              


                              

                                                                  By Bill Velasco |
                                 December 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The trouble with modern professional boxing is that there are too many championships staked.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Ancajas title unification vs Ioka postponed in Japan due to Omicron threat
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ancajas title unification vs Ioka postponed in Japan due to Omicron threat


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 17 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao's MP Promotions confirmed the postponement early Saturday morning.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Team Philippines cops gold, silver in Asian Youth Para Games
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Team Philippines cops gold, silver in Asian Youth Para Games


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 47 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Ariel Joseph Alegarbes and Ronn Russel Mitra clinched gold and silver in their respective events to already exceed the country's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Santos makes B-Pier debut versus Aces
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Santos makes B-Pier debut versus Aces


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Arwind Santos’ NorthPort debut will serve as one of the highlights as the PBA fires off the import-flavored Governors’...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Uy coasts to 5-shot breakthrough triumph
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Uy coasts to 5-shot breakthrough triumph


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Daniella Uy claimed her maiden pro triumph in easy fashion, beating Chihiro Ikeda by five strokes on a closing 74 in the ICTSI...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Air Force, Dasma forge title face-off
                              


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 December 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Go For Gold-Air Force Aguilas and Team Dasma Monarchs overcame gritty challenges of their respective semis foes yesterday to arrange a duel for top honors in the PNVF Champions League at the Aquamarine Recreational...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with