Kai Sotto shows knee injury at its worst

Kai Sotto posted a photo of his knee at the height of his "knee soreness" injury that is expected to derail him from his NBL debut supposedly scheduled on Friday

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto says that his knee is now "way better" as he's expected to miss the opening game for the Adelaide 36ers on Friday.

Out due to "knee soreness", Sotto posted a photo of what his knee looked like at the height of his injury where the big man's right knee looked very much swollen.

Ever wonder what “knee soreness” looks like? Kai Sotto’s got you covered ????



The Adelaide 36ers player shared a photo of his knee some weeks ago as the injury will cause him to miss the 36ers’ NBL opener tonight against the Perth Wildcats | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/VPypMfDkEK — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) December 3, 2021

"So many people asking me what 'knee soreness' looks like, well this was mine weeks ago," Sotto wrote on his Instagram story.

"It's way better now tho [sic], I'll be back," he added.

Sotto's injury was only bared to the public on Thursday, just a day before he was expected to make his NBL regular season debut against the Perth Wildcats.

The 19-year-old has yet to play since Adelaide's first game in the NBL Blitz preseason tournament where he played 20 minutes and finished with seven points, five rebounds, one assist and one block with their 91-87 overtime victory over the Cairns Taipans.

Adelaide coach CJ Bruton said that Sotto was rested for the rest of the NBL Blitz to have him healthy and rested for the regular season.

Sotto will be on the sidelines as the 36ers open their campaign against the Perth Wildcats at the RAC Arena at 6:30 p.m. (Manila time).

The Filipino hoops star will hope to be back in action when Adelaide place the Illawarra Hawks on Sunday, December 5.