Sports
                        
Kai Sotto shows knee injury at its worst
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 3, 2021 | 11:08am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Kai Sotto shows knee injury at its worst
Kai Sotto posted a photo of his knee at the height of his "knee soreness" injury that is expected to derail him from his NBL debut supposedly scheduled on Friday
Instagram  /  Adelaide 36ers
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto says that his knee is now "way better" as he's expected to miss the opening game for the Adelaide 36ers on Friday.



Out due to "knee soreness", Sotto posted a photo of what his knee looked like at the height of his injury where the big man's right knee looked very much swollen.








"So many people asking me what 'knee soreness' looks like, well this was mine weeks ago," Sotto wrote on his Instagram story.



"It's way better now tho [sic], I'll be back," he added.



Sotto's injury was only bared to the public on Thursday, just a day before he was expected to make his NBL regular season debut against the Perth Wildcats.



The 19-year-old has yet to play since Adelaide's first game in the NBL Blitz preseason tournament where he played 20 minutes and finished with seven points, five rebounds, one assist and one block with their 91-87 overtime victory over the Cairns Taipans.



Adelaide coach CJ Bruton said that Sotto was rested for the rest of the NBL Blitz to have him healthy and rested for the regular season.



Sotto will be on the sidelines as the 36ers open their campaign against the Perth Wildcats at the RAC Arena at 6:30 p.m. (Manila time).



The Filipino hoops star will hope to be back in action when Adelaide place the Illawarra Hawks on Sunday, December 5.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                 Kai Sotto shows knee injury at its worst
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kai Sotto shows knee injury at its worst


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Kai Sotto says that his knee is now "way better" as he's expected to miss the opening game for the Adelaide 36ers on Fri...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
                                 Ronaldo reaches 800 career goals with Arsenal double
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ronaldo reaches 800 career goals with Arsenal double


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Cristiano Ronaldo took his tally of career goals to 801 as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner struck twice for Manchester United...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
                                 Grizzlies destroy Thunder by NBA record 73 points
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Grizzlies destroy Thunder by NBA record 73 points


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 42 minutes ago                              


                                                            
A wire-to-wire victory saw the Grizzlies lead by as much as a whopping 78 points in the insanely lopsided game.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
                                 Ardina, Pagdanganan waver in Q-Series opener
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ardina, Pagdanganan waver in Q-Series opener


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Dottie Ardina and Bianca Pagdanganan fumbled in the opener of the LPGA Q-Series Thursday and could face an uphill battle the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
                                 PBA 3x3 eyes to become springboard to Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PBA 3x3 eyes to become springboard to Olympics


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Now with the PBA's own 3 a side league, Magsanoc hopes the country will be more ready once another shot at Olympic 3x3 comes...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
                                 Team Secret stands ground despite losing to reigning titlists in Valorant Champions opener
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Team Secret stands ground despite losing to reigning titlists in Valorant Champions opener


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Though eventually losing to the Russian squad, 1-2, Team Secret introduced themselves to the world tiff with an upset as they...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
                                 Nets guard Patty Mills wins Australian sport's top honor
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nets guard Patty Mills wins Australian sport's top honor


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Veteran NBA guard Patty Mills has won Australian sport's highest honor, the Don Award, with the humble guard saying he hopes...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
