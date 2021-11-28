




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
MLBB World Championships set to welcome live audiences in Singapore
                        

                           
Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
November 28, 2021 | 1:31pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
MLBB World Championships set to welcome live audiences in Singapore
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Fans of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang are in for a treat as the M3 World Championships will welcome a live audience to the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, an estimated crowd of more than 1000 spectators, during the playoffs.



Moonton Games has announced that tickets to the different playoff matches scheduled to take place on December 17 to 19 are now available for purchase. 



Proof of vaccination is needed as the event is a "vaccinated-only event". 



Other safety measures observed are the wearing of face masks and social distancing. 



A safety briefing will also be conducted before the start of each match.



Those who purchase tickets not only get to watch their favorite team compete live, but they will also receive in-game rewards like heroes, skins, magic dust, and emblems.



This marks the first Mobile Legends event that will welcome a live audience since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. 



Last year's world championships, which was also held in Singapore, did not have an audience with fans tuning in via online streams. 



In the local scene, the past MPL PH seasons, as well as the MSC 2021, were also streamed live with fans cheering for their respective teams via chat and social media.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

