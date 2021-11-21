




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Blackwater's dubious losing streak 'extra motivation' for import Bond
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 21, 2021 | 9:53am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Blackwater's dubious losing streak 'extra motivation' for import Bond
Jaylen Bond
Temple News  /  Chip Frenette 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — To most players looking for a team, a record-breaking losing streak is considered a deterent — a red flag even.



But for Blackwater Bossing's new import Jaylen Bond, the challenge of attempting to lift his team out of the gutter becomes a driving factor to bring his best game to the Philippines.



"It gives me extra motivation for sure, just to get that first win out of the way," Bond, a first-time PBA import, told Noli Eala on his radio show Power & Play on Saturday.



"[It's] something that I'm going to work hard for and I know my teammates are going to work hard for as well," he added.



The 28-year-old out of Norristown, Pennsylvania joins a Blackwater team that is in the midst of a 19-game losing streak — the longest in the history of the PBA.



The Bossing are also in the middle of rebuilding as they trade players in and out of the team and have a new coach coming in as well.



But Bond, who played a season in the NBA G League (then known as the NBA D-League), believes there is no way but up for his new team.



"We just come together, continue to build up chemistry and hopefully that translates into a win for us," he said.



The 6'8" big man looks to play his part well for the Bossing with more than enough experience in professional leagues overseas.



After graduating from Temple in 2016, Bond has since played in leagues in Italy, UAE, and Bahrain.



Now with Asia's oldest professional hoops league, Bond wants to pull out all the stops to show the PBA what he's got.



"Just [to be] somebody that's going to play hard, you know? That's gonna compete on both ends of the court," he said.



"Just gonna give my all every time I'm out on the court,"



Bond is one of the new faces expected to join the PBA in the upcoming Governor's Cup slated to begin before the month ends.



However, reports have surfaced that the conference will likely open early December as teams await the arrival of their reinforcements from overseas.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      PBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipino artist Egg Fiasco lives out 'dream' with adidas UltraBoost collab
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipino artist Egg Fiasco lives out 'dream' with adidas UltraBoost collab


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tasked to design a shoe representing the Philippines in the adidas UltraBoost DNA City Pack, Egg shared the surreal experience...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Celtics spoil LeBron return; shorthanded Warriors edge Pistons
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Celtics spoil LeBron return; shorthanded Warriors edge Pistons


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
A dominant second half outing by the Celtics soured LeBron James' return from injury as Jayson Tatum led the charge for the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'That's on me': Ginebra's Cone takes blame for botched Philippine Cup run
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'That's on me': Ginebra's Cone takes blame for botched Philippine Cup run


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
They had all the pieces to continue their reign but it was not meant to be as Cone lamented his shortcomings in handling...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 10 most riveting Pacman fights
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 November 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Here’s a tough one.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PBA star Alex Cabagnot now MPBL team owner
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PBA star Alex Cabagnot now MPBL team owner


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Per Cabagnot, he currently holds the stake for the Bacolod-based squad in the league.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Caloocan stuns Pasig; San Juan boots out Laguna in PCAP north semis
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Caloocan stuns Pasig; San Juan boots out Laguna in PCAP north semis


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 22 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Caloocan’s wondrous Board 1 and 2 duo of IM Paulo Bersamina and Jem Garcia paved the way for their stellar play.&n...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Blackwater's dubious losing streak 'extra motivation' for import Bond
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Blackwater's dubious losing streak 'extra motivation' for import Bond


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 55 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Now with Asia's oldest professional hoops league, Bond wants to pull out all the stops to show the PBA what he's got.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Manila, San Juan in FilBasket finals
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 November 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
AICC Manila and San Juan-Go for Gold dumped their respective opponents to arrange a title showdown in the FilBasket Subic Championships at the Subic Gym Friday night.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Singson tries luck at Riviera
                              


                              

                                 November 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Two close stabs at pro glory and an extra week to hone her craft should be enough to boost amateur Mafy Singson’s chances in the ICTSI Riviera Ladies Challenge that tees off Nov. 24 at the Couples course in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 WNBL rubber match
                              


                              

                                 November 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Taguig and Glutagence square off one last time for a spot in the finals of the Pia Cayetano WNBL Season 2021 at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga this Sunday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with