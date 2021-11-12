Vic Manuel ready for whatever role with stacked San Miguel roster

MANILA, Philippines – Vic Manuel is out to prove his worth as he makes the transition to the San Miguel Beermen after being traded from the Phoenix Super LPG.

Changing teams twice in less than a week during the short offseason before the Governor's Cup, the 34-year-old aims to make his presence felt with the PBA powerhouse.

"Basta kung ano yung role, gagawin ko," Manuel told TV5's Lyn Olavario in an interview.

"Di naman ako pwedeng tutunga tunganga dun... Kailangan ipakita mo na may ibubuga ka pa. Tutulong ka sa team," he added.

He replaces 40-year-old veteran Arwind Santos in SMB, as the latter was traded to NorthPort Batang Pier in exchange for Manuel.

Knowing he has big shoes to fill in SMB, Manuel makes sure to play with a chip in his shoulder.

Seeking his first-ever PBA championship, Manuel looks to keep up with the best players in his new team.

"Talagang motivation ko talaga sa kanila na kaya kong sumabay, na kaya kong maglaro nang maayos doon," Manuel said.

"Kasi may makikita ka na, wala na yan, laos na yan... Sabi ko sige, e di ipapakita ko sa kanila na ‘di pa ako malalaos, na kaya ko pa sumabay," he added.

Manuel adds inside presence to a stacked SMB team that still has the likes of June Mar Fajardo, Terrence Romeo, Marcio Lassiter, Alex Cabagnot and CJ Perez on its roster.

The Beermen aim to return to the summit of the league in the next conference after exiting the Philippine Cup in the semifinals earlier this year in Bacolor, Pampanga.