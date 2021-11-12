




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Vic Manuel ready for whatever role with stacked San Miguel roster
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 12, 2021 | 9:57am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Vic Manuel ready for whatever role with stacked San Miguel roster
Vic Manuel (L)
PBA media bureau
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Vic Manuel is out to prove his worth as he makes the transition to the San Miguel Beermen after being traded from the Phoenix Super LPG.



Changing teams twice in less than a week during the short offseason before the Governor's Cup, the 34-year-old aims to make his presence felt with the PBA powerhouse.



"Basta kung ano yung role, gagawin ko," Manuel told TV5's Lyn Olavario in an interview.



"Di naman ako pwedeng tutunga tunganga dun... Kailangan ipakita mo na may ibubuga ka pa. Tutulong ka sa team," he added.



He replaces 40-year-old veteran Arwind Santos in SMB, as the latter was traded to NorthPort Batang Pier in exchange for Manuel.



Knowing he has big shoes to fill in SMB, Manuel makes sure to play with a chip in his shoulder.



Seeking his first-ever PBA championship, Manuel looks to keep up with the best players in his new team.



"Talagang motivation ko talaga sa kanila na kaya kong sumabay, na kaya kong maglaro nang maayos doon," Manuel said.



"Kasi may makikita ka na, wala na yan, laos na yan... Sabi ko sige, e di ipapakita ko sa kanila na ‘di pa ako malalaos, na kaya ko pa sumabay," he added.



Manuel adds inside presence to a stacked SMB team that still has the likes of June Mar Fajardo, Terrence Romeo, Marcio Lassiter, Alex Cabagnot and CJ Perez on its roster.



The Beermen aim to return to the summit of the league in the next conference after exiting the Philippine Cup in the semifinals earlier this year in Bacolor, Pampanga.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      PBA
                                                      SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Wiggins wheeling, winning
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Wiggins wheeling, winning


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Andrew Wiggins scorched his old team for a season-high 35 points Wednesday night as the Golden State Warriors overcame a career-best...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ron Harper&rsquo;s Fil-Am son posts double-double in Rutgers' OT win over Lehigh
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ron Harper’s Fil-Am son posts double-double in Rutgers' OT win over Lehigh


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Harper Jr., the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, finished with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Jack’s first sport not hoops
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 November 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Believe it or not, 6-5 Jack Animam’s first sport wasn’t basketball. Growing up in Malolos where she was born, Animam said she played badminton before her M. H. del Pilar National High School principal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vic Manuel ready for whatever role with stacked San Miguel roster
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vic Manuel ready for whatever role with stacked San Miguel roster


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Changing teams twice in less than a week during the short offseason before the Governor's Cup, the 34-year-old aims to make...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ramos, Toyama rout Kyoto; Juan GDL benched in endgame as Tokyo Z stays winless
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ramos, Toyama rout Kyoto; Juan GDL benched in endgame as Tokyo Z stays winless


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Ramos played shorter minutes than usual owing to Toyama's comfortable lead for most of the game.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Brazil qualifies for Qatar 2022 World Cup with Colombia win
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Brazil qualifies for Qatar 2022 World Cup with Colombia win


                              

                                 7 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Lucas Paqueta's instinctive strike gave Brazil a 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Colombia on Thursday (Friday, Manila time)...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Winning time for Caloocan LoadManna Knights
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Winning time for Caloocan LoadManna Knights


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
With the Caloocan LoadManna Knights, you don’t know what you’re going to get.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Djokovic, Tsitsipas in French Open rematch at ATP Finals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Djokovic, Tsitsipas in French Open rematch at ATP Finals


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Novak Djokovic will face Stefanos Tsitsipas for the first time since their epic French Open title duel in June at the ATP...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Team Lakay coach's son to make ONE debut, says source
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Team Lakay coach's son to make ONE debut, says source


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The son of decorated MMA coach Mark Sangiao, Jhanlo will be facing Indonesia's Paulus Lumihi in ONE: Winter Warriors II.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Baraquiel takes flight to LPGT triumph
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Baraquiel takes flight to LPGT triumph


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sunshine Baraquiel soared to her first pro victory, pulling through in the ICTSI Tagaytay Highlands Ladies Challenge by three...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with