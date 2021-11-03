Donaire wary of â€˜hungry and dangerousâ€™ Gaballo






































































 




   

   









Donaire wary of ‘hungry and dangerous’ Gaballo
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 3, 2021 | 1:37pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Nonito Donaire Jr. (R) isn't underestimating compatriot Reymart Gaballo ahead of their title unification bout in December at Carson, California
AFP  /  INSTAGRAM
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Nonito Donaire Jr. is expecting a dangerous bout with fellow Filipino Reymart Gaballo in his WBC bantamweight title defense in December.



Despite an obvious advantage in experience, Donaire vowed not to go easy against the 25-year-old, who he expects to go into the bout hungry for a career-defining win.



"Nagt-training ako na parang ang makakalaban ko ay yung pinakamagaling sa division. I always look from this point on that I'm fighting the best guys out there," Donaire said during Playitright TV's recent episode.



"The hungrier, the more dangerous that they become," he added.



Donaire (41-6, 27 KOs) and Gaballo (24-0, 24 KOs) will clash on December 11 (December 12, Manila time) at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, marking the seventh time Filipino boxers competed for a world title in boxing history.



The WBC ordered Donaire's defense against Interim champ Gaballo, after Donaire and another fellow Filipino, John Riel Casimero, had a falling out that led to the cancellation of their unification bout scheduled August this year.



While Donaire and Gaballo's fight hasn't been as entertaining outside of the boxing ring as the 38-year-old and Casimero were before their bout was scrapped, the WBC Bantamweight titlist is getting ready for a tough defense.



"Alam ko na si Gaballo ay very talented, malakas at maganda yung record niya and he's hungry for success," said Donaire.



"Alam ko na yung tipong, yung type na pagkatao ng mga ganun ay very dangerous, dangerous fighter, at kaya nga po ginawa ko lahat to reverse time, to be healthy, to be strong, lahat po ng makakaya ko na ma-100% ako sa loob ng ring," he added.



Donaire last fought in May, beating Nordine Oubaali for the WBC strap.



Meanwhile, Gaballo has had a longer layoff with his last fight in December 2020 when he squeaked past Emmanuel Rodriguez via split decision for the interim title.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

