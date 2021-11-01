




































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
Obiena starts countdown to medal hunt in Paris 2024 Olympics
                        

                           
Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 1, 2021 | 3:11pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Obiena starts countdown to medal hunt in Paris 2024 Olympics
EJ Obiena
AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Filipino pole vault standout EJ Obiena is now focused on gaining another crack at an Olympic medal in the 2024 Paris Games.



Unsure after his Tokyo Olympics letdown in July, the 25-year-old Obiena is now certain he craves nothing than to qualify anew in the quadrennial games and hopefully snares a medal this time.



“So many whys, but only one answer — I want it, that’s why,” the Southeast Asian Games gold medalist and record-holder posted on his Facebook account Sunday night.



Obiena also started a countdown to the Paris Games.



“999 (998) days from Paris 2024,” he said.



This came after the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) renewed its commitment to back Obiena’s Olympic bid.



Aside from his coach Vitaly Petrov and his Italian trainers, Obiena will also get a psychologist similar to the team of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, who delivered the country its breakthrough Olympic gold.



Apart from Paris, Obiena will also see action in next year’s Hanoi Southeast Asian Games in May and Hangzhou Asian Games in September.



Obiena has been on fire after his stinging 11th-place finish in Tokyo as he shattered the national record twice while setting a new Asian mark.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

