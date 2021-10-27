Parks' Nagoya rips Thirdy's San-En; Ramos leads Toyama to breakthrough win

Dwight Ramos (L) and Bobby Ray Parks both notched wins in a jam-packed B. League Wednesday game day

MANILA, Philippines — Bobby Ray Parks Jr. emerged triumphant in his clash with Thirdy Ravena, with the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins steamrolling the San-En NeoPhoenix, 98-70, to headline a jam-packed B. League game day on Wednesday.

Parks, who just finished a back-to-back against Thirdy's brother Kiefer last weekend, scored 12 points in 21 minutes to lead Nagoya to the bounce back win and improve their record to 5-4.

A quick start from Nagoya saw NeoPhoenix trailing by twin-digits early, 25-13 at the end of the opening salvo.

It all came downhill from there for San-En as Parks and the Diamond Dolphins continued to pile on to their woes and increase the lead.

At their most dominant, Nagoya led by as big as 32 points.

Scott Eatherton top-scored for the Diamond Dolphins with 19 points.

Ravena, for his part, scored 14 points in the losing effort for San-En.

Meanwhile, Dwight Ramos scored 20 points to lead the Toyama Grouses to the win over Osaka Evessa, 82-67.

The breakthrough win saw them break an eight-game slide.

Ramos was efficient from the field with an 8-of-14 shooting clip. He also had six rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Kobe Paras, for his part, couldn't help his team stop their losing streak, which has extended to six.

A late game meltdown saw Paras' Niigata Albirex BB fall to Alvark Tokyo, 79-78.

Paras registered 13 points, one rebound, one assist and three steals.

Like Paras, Kiefer Ravena also absorbed a loss on Wednesday when his Shiga Lakestars were blown out by the Kawasaki Brave Thunders, 91-74.

Ravena, who is celebrating his birthday today, finished with 13 points in the lopsided loss.

Filipino imports Matt Aquino (Shinshu Brave Warriors) and Javi Gomez de Liano (Ibaraki Robots) did not see action for their respective teams.

The Brave Warriors won over the Levanga Hokkaido, 87-84.

The Robots, meanwhile, lost to the Seahorses Mikawa, 81-71.