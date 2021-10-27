




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Parks' Nagoya rips Thirdy's San-En; Ramos leads Toyama to breakthrough win
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 27, 2021 | 9:00pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Parks' Nagoya rips Thirdy's San-En; Ramos leads Toyama to breakthrough win
Dwight Ramos (L) and Bobby Ray Parks both notched wins in a jam-packed B. League Wednesday game day
B. League
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Bobby Ray Parks Jr. emerged triumphant in his clash with Thirdy Ravena, with the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins steamrolling the San-En NeoPhoenix, 98-70, to headline a jam-packed B. League game day on Wednesday.



Parks, who just finished a back-to-back against Thirdy's brother Kiefer last weekend, scored 12 points in 21 minutes to lead Nagoya to the bounce back win and improve their record to 5-4.



A quick start from Nagoya saw NeoPhoenix trailing by twin-digits early, 25-13 at the end of the opening salvo.



It all came downhill from there for San-En as Parks and the Diamond Dolphins continued to pile on to their woes and increase the lead.



At their most dominant, Nagoya led by as big as 32 points.



Scott Eatherton top-scored for the Diamond Dolphins with 19 points.



Ravena, for his part, scored 14 points in the losing effort for San-En.



Meanwhile, Dwight Ramos scored 20 points to lead the Toyama Grouses to the win over Osaka Evessa, 82-67.



The breakthrough win saw them break an eight-game slide.



Ramos was efficient from the field with an 8-of-14 shooting clip. He also had six rebounds, three assists and a steal.



Kobe Paras, for his part, couldn't help his team stop their losing streak, which has extended to six.



A late game meltdown saw Paras' Niigata Albirex BB fall to Alvark Tokyo, 79-78.



Paras registered 13 points, one rebound, one assist and three steals.



Like Paras, Kiefer Ravena also absorbed a loss on Wednesday when his Shiga Lakestars were blown out by the Kawasaki Brave Thunders, 91-74.



Ravena, who is celebrating his birthday today, finished with 13 points in the lopsided loss.



Filipino imports Matt Aquino (Shinshu Brave Warriors) and Javi Gomez de Liano (Ibaraki Robots) did not see action for their respective teams.



The Brave Warriors won over the Levanga Hokkaido, 87-84.



The Robots, meanwhile, lost to the Seahorses Mikawa, 81-71.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      JAPAN B.LEAGUE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso thrilled over rare JLPGA stint
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso thrilled over rare JLPGA stint


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Back in Japan, Yuka Saso can't wait to get going, armed with the same mindset and game that have marked her meteoric rise...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sultan arrives in New York, gains NorthPort support
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sultan arrives in New York, gains NorthPort support


                              

                                                                  By Roy Luarca |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Jonas Sultan arrived in New York City, ready for battle against Puerto Rican Carlos Caraballo at the Hulu Theater, Madison...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kiefer Ravena celebrates birthday with Shiga teammates
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kiefer Ravena celebrates birthday with Shiga teammates


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kiefer Ravena had a special birthday celebration on Wednesday with his Shiga Lakestars teammates.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alex Eala slides to 4th in ITF juniors rankings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alex Eala slides to 4th in ITF juniors rankings


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Alex Eala slipped a notch in the world junior rankings anew, falling to No. 4 according to the recent International Tennis...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Treat Mikey like import
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 October 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
TNT rookie Mikey Williams is playing like an import in the PBA Philippine Cup finals against Magnolia and that’s how he should be treated defensively.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 TNT leans on birthday boy Mikey, second unit to inch closer to PBA title
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TNT leans on birthday boy Mikey, second unit to inch closer to PBA title


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Jayson Castro, Ryan Reyes and Dave Marcelo finished in double-digit scoring to make up the bulk of the bench's 51 points to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Magnolia's Calvin Abueva named PBA Best Player of the Conference
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Magnolia's Calvin Abueva named PBA Best Player of the Conference


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Announced before tip-off of Game Four of the finals between the Hotshots and the TNT Tropang Giga, Abueva received his second...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Clarkson reaches 8,000 career points as Jazz go 3-0
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Clarkson reaches 8,000 career points as Jazz go 3-0


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Clarkson had an efficient 19 points in 23 minutes of action to lead three subs who finished in double-digit scoring. He also...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Javi Gomez de Lia&ntilde;o to make Japan B. League debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Javi Gomez de Liaño to make Japan B. League debut


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
After missing out on the Ibaraki Robots’ first eight matches of the 2021-22 Japan B. League season, Javi Gomez de Liaño...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Beijing Games organizers say virus 'biggest challenge', 100 days from start
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Beijing Games organizers say virus 'biggest challenge', 100 days from start


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Beijing Winter Olympics organizers said Wednesday that protecting the Games from the coronavirus is the "biggest challenge",...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with