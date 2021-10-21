Adiwang feels at an advantage vs Brooks thanks to â€˜warm-upâ€™ bout






































































 




   

   









Adiwang feels at an advantage vs Brooks thanks to 'warm-up' bout
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 21, 2021 | 3:19pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Lito Adiwang (with red tape on gloves) looks at his fight against Hexi Getu as a good 'warm up' before facing Jarred Brooks in ONE: NextGen III in November
MANILA, Philippines – Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang will be facing a quick turnaround heading into his first-ever main event fight against Jarred Brooks in ONE: NextGen III.



Only entering the Circle just last September 24 in ONE: Revolution where he dispatched of Hexi Getu via unanimous decision, Adiwang only has roughly a month to prepare for the brash American.



But rather than seeing the short break as a negative, the 28-year-old seeks to make it his advantage.



"The Hexi Getu fight is a blessing because [he] have (sic) some kind of similarities to [Jarred's] strength," Adiwang said during their virtual face off on Tuesday.



"It's a good warm-up fight for me [before] facing [Jarred]," he added.



Adiwang (13-3) seeks to make it three in a row against the debuting Brooks (16-2, 1 NC), and he plans to do it in the same way he did against Getu.



"We know that his (Getu's) game plan there was to try to take me down and control, the ground and pound, winning points," said Adiwang.



"But I did stop his game plan so it's good and a blessing for me to have that fight," he added.



Adiwang sees Brooks taking the same route against him when they clash in the tape-delayed event set in Singapore.



The Filipino recently made an appearance in the ONE Championship strawweight rankings where he is currently ranked fifth.



With Brooks in his way, Adiwang hopes to continue his rise.



"As I've said, I want to test my skills against the best in the world and Jared thinks that he's the best in this division so, I want to test my skills against him," he said.



Adiwang and Brooks' clash will be broadcasted on November 26, in the final installment of the ONE: NextGen events in Singapore.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

