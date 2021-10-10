Juan GDL posts best game in B. League but Tokyo Z remains winless

MANILA, Philippines — Juan Gomez de Liaño registered his best game in the Japan B. League on Sunday but a win remained elusive for the Earthfriends Tokyo Z.

Still recovering from an injury, Gomez de Liaño had substantially more time on the floor in Tokyo's second match up against the Yamagata Wyverns with 18 minutes of action in the 84-55 loss.

The guard out of UP Diliman made efficient use of his playing time as he finished with 11 points, three assists, two rebounds and a steal.

However, it wasn't enough as Tokyo Z continue to search for their first win in Division 2 of the B. League after four games in the season.

Meanwhile, another Filipino import Bobby Ray Parks Jr. saw limited minutes anew for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins in Division 1.

Parks is also coming off from injury and played only 11 minutes for the Dolphins.

After a two-point outing Saturday, Parks only had a single point off of a free throw on Sunday.

He also had one rebound, one assist and one steal.

The Nagoya Dolphins won the match up, though, 87-77, for their first win of the season.

The Dolphins hold a 1-3 record.