Sports
                        
Kiefer Ravena, Shiga Lakestars sweep Ibaraki Robots
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 10, 2021 | 3:56pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Kiefer Ravena, Shiga Lakestars sweep Ibaraki Robots
Kiefer Ravena with the Shiga Lakestars
Twitter / Shiga Lakestars
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars completed a two-game sweep of the Ibaraki Robots, winning on Sunday, 85-77, at the Ukaru-chan Arena.



Holding advantage for most of the game, Shiga fended off a fight back from the Robots in the final two minutes of the game.





A three-point shot from Keita Tsurukami got Ibaraki within one, 76-75 with 1:59 left.



But Ravena would find Tomomasa Ozawa for his own three-pointer in the next possession to create breathing space.



Ravena and the Lakestars improved to a 3-1 record.



Ravena joined four other Lakestars in double digit scoring with his 11 points, seven assists, two boards and two steals.



Ozawa topscored for Shiga with 17 markers.



Meanwhile, Eric Jacobsen led Ibaraki with 20 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.



The Robots, who are still waiting for Filipino import Javi Gomez de Liaño to finish quarantine, are winless in four outings.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

