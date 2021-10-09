Kobe Paras' Niigata too much for Thirdy Ravena's San-En

Niigata Albirex BB's Kobe Paras reacts after scoring against the San-En NeoPhoenix

MANILA, Philippines — Kobe Paras emerged victorious against longtime friend Thirdy Ravena as they rekindled their rivalry in Niigata Albirex BB's win over the San-En NeoPhoenix, 77-64, at the Hamamatsu Arena on Saturday.

Now in their pros, the former collegiate rivals faced off in San-En's first home game of the 2021-22 B. League season.

Buoyed by a strong opening quarter where they took a twin-digit lead at the end of the period, 23-11, Niigata held a comfortable lead for most of the game.

NeoPhoenix got themselves to within three, 45-42, after Ravena hit a triple with 5:31 left in the third quarter.

But Rosco Allen and Paras connived to stretch the advantage anew for Niigata.

By the fourth quarter, they got their lead back up to the largest of the game at 15.

Paras also won the scoring battle against Ravena as he had 21 points, spiking it with five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks.

Ravena, for his part, tallied 16 points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Allen top-scored for the Albirex with 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting.

Niigata Albirex BB improve their record to 2-1 while San-En falls to 1-2.

Paras and Ravena will clash anew on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Paras' former UP teammate Juan Gomez de Liano went scoreless in just 1:32 minutes of action for the Earthfriends Tokyo Z in their 81-51 blowout loss to the Yamagata Wyverns.