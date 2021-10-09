




































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
Kiefer Ravena, Shiga turn back Ibaraki for second win
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 9, 2021 | 6:32pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Kiefer Ravena, Shiga turn back Ibaraki for second win
Kiefer Ravena
B. League
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars erased a double-digit deficit in a comeback victory over the Ibaraki Robots, 93-88, at the Ukaru-chan Arena on Saturday.



A 9-0 run by Ibaraki at the start of the fourth salvo found the Lakestars behind 11 points, 75-64, with 7:43 ticks left in the game.



But an opportune timeout seemed to help the Lakestars turn gears and shift the momentum.



Slowly, Shiga chipped away at the Ibaraki lead as their defense forced turnovers, which turned into easy points on their end.



A floater by Ravena gave Shiga their first lead of the fourth salvo, 79-78, with 3:21 remaining in the game.



He then converted on a pull up jumper not long after to pad their lead to three, 83-80.



Ovie Soko then took over for the Lakestars with his timely offense and calm conversions from the charity stripe.



Soko finished with a game-high 37 points to pace Shiga in the win.



Kiefer, for his part, had 13 points, four assists and three rebounds from the bench.



Ibaraki, who are still missing Filipino import Javi Gomez de Liaño due to quarantine, were led by Eric Jacobsen with 19 points and 11 rebounds.



Shiga thus improved its record to 2-1 while the Ibaraki Robots continue to search for their first win at 0-3.



Shiga and Ibaraki lock horns anew on Sunday.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

