TapGo to show Ryder Cup to Filipinos

MANILA, Philippines — The world’s biggest team golfing event, the Ryder Cup, gets going Friday (8 p.m. in the Philippines), September 24, at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin, with Team USA looking to win its first title since 2016.

The biennial team golfing event is from September 24-26.

The opening match of the Ryder Cup finds both teams fielding their big guns in Europe’s Spanish duo of Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia going up against the American duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. Match 1 tees off at 8:05 p.m.

Match 2 finds Europe’s Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland going up against Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa with tee time at 8:21 p.m.

Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick take on the American tandem of Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger at 8:37pm. Match 4 finds Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter taking on USA’s Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele at 8:53pm.

Padraig Harrington is the captain for Europe while Steve Stricker was named US team captain.

Other players in Team Europe include Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Bernd Weisberger, and Shane Lowry.

For the American squad, the other players include Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, Harris English, and Scottie Scheffler.

“The Ryder Cup is a massive golf event that TapGo is happy bring to Filipinos,” said Rely San Agustin of the country’s leading sports media distribution company.

“With the recent success of Yuka Saso who won the 2021 US Women’s Open championship, the awareness for Philippine golf is growing and we want Filipinos to learn from the best in the world. What better place than to start with the Ryder Cup.”

The schedule on the TapGo is as follows:

Day 1 — September 24, 8 .p.m - September 25, 7 a.m.

Day 2 — Sept 25, 8 p.m. - September 26, 7 a.m.

Day 3/Closing Ceremony — September 27, 12 a.m.-6:15 a.m.