Yulo wins two medals in first competition after Olympics
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 24, 2021 | 9:40am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Yulo wins two medals in first competition after Olympics
MANILA, Philippines — Tokyo Olympian Carlos Yulo returned to competition after the Summer Games in spectacular fashion, bagging two medals at the 2021 All Japan Senior and Masters Gymnastics Championship.



Yulo was all business in his pet event — the floor exercise — with a gold medal after scoring 15.30.



He failed to reach the final of the said event in the Tokyo Olympics.



Meanwhile, Yulo also bagged a bronze in Vault with a score of 15.



The Filipino gymnast missed out on a medal in Vault by a hairline in the Tokyo Games after he garnered a penalty that pushed him out of the podium.



The event was a build-up for the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships also in Japan set in October.



Yulo's coach Munehiro Kugimiya posted photos of Yulo in the competition with the caption "Revenge the Tokyo", seemingly alluding to a redemption performance after the Games.



The gymnast darling was a favorite to win a medal for the Philippines in the Olympics but fell short.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

