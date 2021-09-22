








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
No pressure, expectations for Gilas women in FIBA Asia Cup
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 22, 2021 | 2:28pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
No pressure, expectations for Gilas women in FIBA Asia Cup
Gilas women coach Pat Aquino
Fil-Am Nation Select
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas women's squad are saving themselves from any expectations and pressure heading into the 2021 FIBA Women's Asia Cup in Amman, Jordan.



With just two weeks of preparations under their belt, head coach Patrick Aquino keeps his projections tempered.





"I have no expectations for this tournament. I am just happy that my players have a chance to compete on the biggest stage again," said Aquino.



The Gilas women's squad last saw action in 2019, winning the country's first gold medal in women's basketball.



Despite their male counterparts getting to resume action sooner rather than later, the Filipina ballers needed to wait longer to get back into the fold of international competition.



Though later than he would've liked, Aquino says he and his wards are just grateful for the opportunity to get back on the basketball courts.



"At the end of the day, the opportunity to even play basketball is more than we hoped for so we are just going to go out there and do our best," said Aquino.



While the team isn't putting any pressure to deliver on any goals in the tournament set to unfurl on Monday, September 27, Aquino is sure of one thing — it'll do nothing but good for the program.



"Our situation is unique but it will help us in the long run," he said.



The squad left for Jordan on Tuesday evening after their training camp in Batangas. On Wednesday morning, they were already in Dubai for a layover before getting to Jordan.



Headlining the squad are veterans Afril Bernardino, Janine Pontejos, Clare Castro and Ria Nabalan.



Also in the fold are debuting Ella Fajardo, Camille Clarin, Ann Pingol and Kristine Cayabyab.



The Filipinas will play China, Australia and Chinese Taipei in the regional tournament.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      FIBA
                                                      GILAS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Plant, Alvarez trade punches ahead of November showdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Plant, Alvarez trade punches ahead of November showdown


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and rival Caleb Plant came to blows on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) as a press conference to hype...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nets say 'positive' contract talks with Harden, Irving
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nets say 'positive' contract talks with Harden, Irving


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Brooklyn Nets have had "positive" contract extension talks with James Harden and Kyrie Irving as the team aims to build...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Frank, Celestino out to catch Winter Olympics bus in Germany tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Frank, Celestino out to catch Winter Olympics bus in Germany tiff


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
In the final qualifying event for the Winter Games, Frank and Celestino will try to grab one of the six and seven Olympic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Camarines-Iloilo, Laguna-Caloocan in PCAP Wednesday
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Camarines-Iloilo, Laguna-Caloocan in PCAP Wednesday


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Camarines Soaring Eagles hope to take a huge step in their pursuit of a championship when they battle with the Iloilo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Racing ace Bustamante hauls honors in Golden Wheel Awards
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Racing ace Bustamante hauls honors in Golden Wheel Awards


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The awards recognized Bustamante's achievements during the 2019 and 2020 karting season after the event was cancelled last...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Draft rules for restudy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Draft rules for restudy


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 364 days ago                              


                                                            
Even as the PBA is now preoccupied with getting the table ready for the 45th season restart in the Clark bubble, the next...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 RDO's most memorable PBA game
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
RDO's most memorable PBA game


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
It was Christmas Day in 2008 during a PBA Philippine Cup game between TNT and Air21. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Greg&rsquo;s rights up in air
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Greg’s rights up in air


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
If Barangay Ginebra chooses not to make an offer to renew Greg Slaughter’s contract within 30 calendar days after it...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Outgunned Pinoy loses by TKO
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Outgunned Pinoy loses by TKO


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
Jeo Santisima was badly outgunned but never took a count as he displayed a warrior’s heart in failing to dethrone WBO...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rematch looms for Taduran
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rematch looms for Taduran


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
IBF minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran kept his promise to return home with the belt but would’ve preferred to knock...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Khan joins Pacquiao sweepstakes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Khan joins Pacquiao sweepstakes


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
Former super WBA/IBF lightwelterweight champion Amir Khan is suddenly in the candidates’ list for super WBA welterweight...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with