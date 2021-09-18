Blacklist International wary of perfect record in MPL PH

MANILA, Philippines — Blacklist International sits atop the standings of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League-Philippines (MPL) Season Eight going undefeated in seven outings with 17 points.

On Friday, they quickly annihilated RSG 2-0, both games lasting less than 15 minutes.

Though happy with the result of the season so far, Blacklist International coach Kristoffer "BON CHAN" Ricaplaza and analyst Dexter “DEX STAR” Alaba admitted there were both pros and cons to their current standing.

"Pros: confidence mataas," said Alaba in the post-game interview after their win against RSG. "Con is may pressure na, lalo na pag dumating 'yung playoffs na walang talo."

Ricaplaza said that remaining undefeated, the deeper the competition is will make it harder for the team to accept defeat when it finally comes.

Ricaplaza was all praise for the performance of RSG, though. Even admitting that his squad would have preferred if their first defeat had come at the hands of their opponent.

"Actually gusto namin matalo sa RSG dahil sila 'yung nakikita naming dark horse ngayon. Dahil siguro alam nilang champion yung kalaban, medyo na-intimidated. Malakas sila. Malaking factor lang na naintimidate sila," said Ricaplaza.

Next up for Blacklist International is ECHO on Saturday, September 18, at 6 p.m.

Their first match-up ended in a close 2-1 victory in favor of defending champions.

Matchups joining Blacklist's clash with ECHO on Saturday are RSG going up against TNC at 4 p.m., and BREN Esports facing Onic PH in the last game of the day at 8 p.m.