








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Manila-Laguna, San Juan-Caloocan banner PCAP 3rd Conference opener
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
September 15, 2021 | 12:56pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Manila-Laguna, San Juan-Caloocan banner PCAP 3rd Conference opener
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The season-ending third conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, the PCAP-San Miguel Corporation-Ayala Land Premier Cup gets underway tonight. 



The first half of the two-month long tourney finds 21 Filipino clubs competing for the right to advance to the second round where the foreign and local guest teams await them.



The San Juan Predators, denied in the first two conferences where they finished fourth and second respectively, face off against the similarly stacked and loaded Caloocan LoadManna Knights.



In another big match of the Wednesday night opener featuring title favorites, the Manila Indios Bravos go up against the Laguna Heroes, the first ever PCAP champions who took the All-Filipino Cup. 



San Juan hopes that the addition of IM Ronaldo Nolte will be the missing piece to their title aspirations while Caloocan also added their own IM in Domingo Ramos who played for the Mindoro Tamaraws in the All-Filipino Cup.



Although the Manila Indios Bravos lost IM Deniel Causo to the Double Bishop Bangkok team, they picked up another sterling player in IM Chito Garma. 



The Laguna Heroes didn’t sit pat on their talented lineup as they also picked up another former Mindoro player in Michaela Concio, who will back-stop Karen Jean Enriquez on Board Three.



Other matches on opening night include recently crowned Wesley So Cup champions, Iloilo Kisela Knights taking on the Palawan-Albay Queen’s Gambit that added WNM Ludivina Nadera.



The matches of the PCAP-San Miguel Corporation-Ayala Land Premier Cup can be viewed on the Facebook page of PCAP as well as their respective teams.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHESS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 No ban for draft dodgers
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 September 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The PBA won’t ban players for skipping the pro league’s draft upon gaining eligibility and instead, has instituted a process where they may apply within three years through a special lottery or after...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas women's Gabi Bade signs deal to play in Europe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas women's Gabi Bade signs deal to play in Europe


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Bade, daughter of former PBA and MBA veteran Chris Bade, will be competing with the team in the Cyprus Women's Basketball...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Another tennis player with Filipino blood shines in US Open after mixed doubles crown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Another tennis player with Filipino blood shines in US Open after mixed doubles crown


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
American Desirae Krawczyk, who is of Filipino descent on her mother's side, ruled the US Open mixed doubles final with partner...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Rookies by the numbers
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 September 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
With the PBA Philippine Cup eliminations coming close to an end, it’s evident that rookies are playing a major role in determining the fortunes of their teams. Here’s how the newcomers stack up by the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palacios, del Campo banner Filipina booters in Women's Asian Cup qualifiers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palacios, del Campo banner Filipina booters in Women's Asian Cup qualifiers


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Palacios will skipper the team in their first taste of action since the 2019 Southeast Asian Games held in Manila.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 First-ever Valorant 'University Championships' slated in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
First-ever Valorant 'University Championships' slated in Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Students will be playing for a prize pool of Php200,000 with other special prizes and the title of the first-ever Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Why Dwight Ramos left Ateneo to play in Japan&rsquo;s B. League
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Why Dwight Ramos left Ateneo to play in Japan’s B. League


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Coming clean on the recent episode of The Game, Ramos explained why he decided to leave the Blue Eagles' nest.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ronaldo's goals alone won't suffice for Manchester United in Champions League
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ronaldo's goals alone won't suffice for Manchester United in Champions League


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Cristiano Ronaldo has wasted no time in showing how valuable he will be to Manchester United, but Tuesday's shock Champions...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez among sports stars at Met Gala
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez among sports stars at Met Gala


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 19-year-old Fernandez is coming off a Cinderella run in the US Open where she reached her first-ever career Grand Slam...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TNT targets incentive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TNT targets incentive


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
League-leading TNT Tropang Giga gun for the coveted quarterfinal incentive today when they duel with streaking NorthPort in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with