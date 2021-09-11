Philippine bets hope to dominate League of Legends Wild Rift SEA tiff

Two Filipino esports teams will be competing in the Wild Rift SEA Championships set to unfurl on September 14

MANILA, Philippines — Team Secret and Fennel Adversity will represent the Philippines in the upcoming League of Legends: Wild Rift SEA Championships organized by game developer Riot Games in partnership with ESL Asia.

After ruling the Icon Series in the Philippines, champions Team Secret and runner-up Fennel Adversity will try to up the ante and establish themselves as legitimate powerhouses in the region.

Emerging as the top two teams in the country, Team Secret and Fennel Adversity booked their place at the regional competition where 21 of the best Wild Rift teams across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Oceania, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and the Philippines will compete for a prize pool of US$200,000 and the title Wild Rift SEA Champions.

The Wild Rift SEA Championships 2021 kicks off Tuesday, September 14.

Fans can stream the matches via the Official Facebook page of Wild Rift: Philippines or through PPGL's social media platforms.