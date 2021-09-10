Clarkson gets Jazz, Gilas-inspired custom sneakers from Filipino artist

Canada-based Filipino artist Maui Lucero (L) sent a custom sneaker to Jordan Clarkson inspired by the Utah Jazz and Gilas Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines – Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson will have a new way to represent his Filipino heritage with custom sneakers made by a Filipino designer.

Shoe artist Maui Lucero, who is based in Canada, sent the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year a custom pair of Nike Freak Zoom 2s with a design centered on Clarkson's recent success with the Jazz, and his stint with Gilas Pilipinas.

The right shoe features Utah Jazz colorways along with the team's logo.

Lucero's rendition of Clarkson with the Jazz is also part of the design with the words "6th Man of the Year" painted on the Nike swoosh on the shoe's upper.

Meanwhile, the left shoe's design is dedicated to his Filipino identity, with an image of Clarkson wearing a Gilas Pilipinas jersey and the phrase "Laban Pilipinas".

"Gilas" and "Puso" can also be found on the left shoe's heel.

"I'm so blessed and happy to share my First NBA Sneaker Custom to our very own Filipino-American player, Jordan Clarkson," wrote Lucero.

The Jazz guard is seen on Lucero's post with the shoes.

Before making his first NBA custom sneaker, Lucero focused on making custom shoes for different PBA players like Mark Barroca, Beau Belga and Jericho Cruz.