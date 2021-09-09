Loss to Terrafirma a 'wake-up call' for Beermen, says Austria

MANILA, Philippines — The San Miguel Beermen returned to the win column in spectacular fashion on Wednesday, handing the TNT Tropang Giga their first loss of the Philippine Cup, 83-67.

But it wasn't all child's play for the erstwhile five-peat champions as they absorbed a bitter overtime loss to the Terrafirma Dyip in the game prior.

For coach Leo Austria, though, the game against Terrafirma turned out to be an advantage for the Beermen.

"I think that loss [against Terrafirma was] a wake-up call para sa amin," said Austria after the win.

Going down against the Dyip didn't look good for the Beermen, who are seeking to regain Philippine Cup glory.

But the struggle came with an opportunity for redemption, which was sparked against the league leaders TNT.

That despite the tough loss against the Dyip, at the end of the day the Beermen were still a force to be reckoned with.

"It happened na ang kalaban namin ngayon ay NLEX and it is a big game for us," said Austria, who's Beermen were hit with a game postponement last week due to safety and health protocols.

"I'm so thankful for [Terence Romeo and the players] because yung sense of urgency andun yun eh," Austria said.

Austia, Romeo and the rest of the Beermen hope to continue their rise from the midfield when they face rivals Barangay Ginebra, who also lost against Terrafirma, on Friday, September 10.