








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Beermen rebound, deal Tropang Giga their first loss
                        

                           
Olmin Leyba - Philstar.com
September 8, 2021 | 5:58pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Beermen rebound, deal Tropang Giga their first loss
SMB's Marcio Lassiter puts up a shot against Mikey Williams of TNT.
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel Beer redeemed itself from its monumental collapse previously against Terrafirma, taking down erstwhile spotless TNT Wednesday, 83-67, for solo fourth in the PBA Philippine Cup at the DHVSU Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga on Wednesday.



The Beermen raced to an early 18-2 tear and led by as many as 27 points then fended off the Tropang Giga’s repeated rallies to complete their rebound from the 104-110 overtime shocker to the Dyip a week ago.



SMB picked up its fourth victory in six outings in the marquee matchup at the Don Honorio Ventura State U Gym while staining the slate of TNT (6-1).



The Beermen also moved within striking distance of second-running Magnolia (6-2) and No. 3 Meralco (5-2).



“I think that loss (to Terrafirma) was a wakeup call,” said San Miguel coach Leo Austria. “The players are motivated. Nag-uumapaw ang energy nila knowing this is a huge game and we wanted to bounce back.”



Austria drew stellar performances from Marcio Lassiter (19) Terrence Romeo (16), June Mar Fajardo (17 rebounds, eight points), Mo Tautuaa (13), CJ Perez (13) and Chris Ross, who achieved a milestone with his six steals. Ross hiked his total to 901 and is now No. 6 in the all-time assists department.



Kib Montalbo (13) was the unlikely scoring leader for TNT, which was held to its lowest output since a 63-77 loss to Petron in November 2013 in the elims of that year's Philippine Cup.



The scores:



San Miguel 83 – Lassiter 19, Romeo 16, Tautuaa 13, Perez 13, Santos 9, Fajardo 8, Ross 3, Zamar 2, Pessumal 0, Gamalinda 0.



TNT 67 – Montalbo 13, Heruela 10, Pogoy 10, Rosario 9, M. Williams 7, Alejandro 7, Erram 5, Marcelo 3, Mendoza 2, Castro 1, Exciminiano 0, Reyes 0, K. Williams 0.



Quarterscores: 24-10, 43-30, 64-44, 83-67.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PBA
                                                      SMB
                                                      TNT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cheating chess players to be banned for up to 15 years&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cheating chess players to be banned for up to 15 years 


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino chess players who will be caught cheating will be banned from playing in all online National Chess Federation of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipino racer Bianca Bustamante targets W Series, Formula 1
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipino racer Bianca Bustamante targets W Series, Formula 1


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Her first step to F1 will come in October when she races in the 2021 FIA Girls on Track Rising Stars program.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine volleyball rosters for Asian Club Championships known
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine volleyball rosters for Asian Club Championships known


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Set to unfurl in Thailand come October, two women's teams and one men's team will be seeing action for the country's first...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Magsayo capitalizes on dream to fight in Pacquiao's undercard
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Magsayo capitalizes on dream to fight in Pacquiao's undercard


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Mark Magsayo fulfilled a dream he had long chased — fighting in the same card as Filipino boxing legend Manny...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fernandez told to 'go out and have fun' by father-coach as US Open run continues
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fernandez told to 'go out and have fun' by father-coach as US Open run continues


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Leylah Fernandez, who delivered another stunner in the US Open, was inspired by pre-match strategy from her father/coach Jorge,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas women back to the grind as international stints loom
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas women back to the grind as international stints loom


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
After a long break, the Gilas Pilipinas women’s team is back in training with hopes of quickly making up for lost ground...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hotshots rally to outgun Road Warriors in 2OT
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hotshots rally to outgun Road Warriors in 2OT


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
It was Magnolia’s turn to pull off a gutsy comeback as the Hotshots rallied past NLEX in two overtimes, 112-105, to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacio confident ahead of title defense vs fierce rival Saruta
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacio confident ahead of title defense vs fierce rival Saruta


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Confidence comes even as Pacio will be facing rival Yosuke Saruta in his first taste of action since early 2020.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PCAP 3rd conference to kick off Sept. 15
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PCAP 3rd conference to kick off Sept. 15


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The season-ending Professional Chess Association of the Philippines-San Miguel Corporation-Ayala Land Premier Cup begins on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Elite gaming ambassadors headline Predator&rsquo;s second Predacast Masterclass
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Elite gaming ambassadors headline Predator’s second Predacast Masterclass


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Top content creators CongTV, Alodia Gosiengfiao and TNC Predator are just some of Predator Masters who are sharing their knowledge...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with