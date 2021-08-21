Donaire goes all-in for Manny

LAS VEGAS – In a flash, WBC bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. said Manny Pacquiao is capable of knocking out Cuba’s Yordenis Ugas on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena.

There’s no doubt in Donaire’s beautiful mind that Pacquiao is in a better position to win the WBA (super) welterweight title clash.

“I think he’s gonna do really well kasi mas mabilis siya tsaka marami yung suntok niya,” said Donaire Thursday at the MGM Grand.

Ugas, the 38-year-old Donaire said, should be an easy target for Pacquiao because the Cuban is quite slow on his feet.

“Yung kalaban niya naman nandyan lang sa harap niya eh. But of course, tough din. Matapang din and world champion din,” Donaire said.

“Kaya may posibilidad na mana-knockout,” he added.

But the four-division world champion reminded Pacquiao not to be too confident against the Olympic medalist from Cuba.

“Just don’t be over-confident and be careful and alam ko na mananalo siya (Pacquiao) doon,” he said.

Donaire had seen Ugas fight and it wasn’t difficult for him to describe the latter’s fighting style.

“Matangkad lang at malaki. Hindi marunong tumakbo yun eh. Ang alam nun come forward. Toe-to-toe,” said Donaire.

That’s Ugas in a nutshell.