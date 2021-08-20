








































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Celestino, Frank named Philippine bets in Winter Olympics qualifier
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 20, 2021 | 3:14pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Celestino, Frank named Philippine bets in Winter Olympics qualifier
Edrian Celestino is one of the Philippines' bets for the final Olympic qualifier in figure skating, the Nebelhorn Trophy, set in September
PHSU  /  FACEBOOK
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Skating Union has named the country's representatives to the Nebelhorn Trophy — the last qualifying tournament for figure skating in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.



The federation named Edrian Celestino and Sofia Frank to compete in the tilt in Germany, where seven slots in women's and seven slots in men's figure skating are up for grabs.






Noticeably absent is three-time Winter Olympian Michael Martinez who has been based abroad in preparation for a possible third stint in the Winter Games.



Martinez was among three shortlisted skaters considered by the PHSU for the country's slot in Nebelhorn, along with Christopher Caluza.



Celestino topped Caluza and Martinez in the first part of the Skating Unions Olympic Qualifier Evaulation, where he had a total score of 139.90.



Caluza followed behind with 137.9. Martinez, for his part, was far behind with 115.32.



Celestino then topped it off with a title at the Quebec Summer Championships, where he logged a score of 191.80.



Meanwhile Caluza had a top 10 finish in the Cranberry Cup International where he had 167.90 points.



It is unclear if Martinez was able to join a competition himself where the PHSU takes the score of the skaters in the competition as the "second round" of their Olympic Qualifier Evaluation.



On the women's side, Frank recently placed first in the Cup of Colorado with 153.84 points.



However, there is no guarantee that Celestino and Frank will be the ones to represent the Philippines in the Winter Games come 2022.



This due to the rules in Olympic figure skating qualification that it is a country that qualifies to the Games, not an individual.



Meaning the PHSU can send any skater they chose to the Olympics in 2022, even if it would be Celestino and Frank who would win the country's slot to the Games.



Apart from figure skating, the Philippines will also try to qualify for speed skating in the Winter Games with Julian Macaraeg as the lone Olympic hopeful for that event.



Macaraeg will fight for his slot in the World Cups beginning October.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

