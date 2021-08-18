How the Philippine boxing team KO'd pressure in Tokyo Olympics
August 18, 2021 | 5:32pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine boxing team had a successful run in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
But it was no easy feat as the Filipino pugs had to be physically and mentally ready to compete in the biggest stage of sports.
Hear from the team's sports psychologist Marcus Manalo on how "mindfulness" to led the team to a three-medal haul in Tokyo.
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
By Joaquin Henson | August 18, 2021 - 12:00am
Latest
Recommended