Pacquiao returns to Las Vegas for 'blessing' of a fight

LAS VEGAS — Manny Pacquiao returned to the city where he had most of his biggest fights Monday (Tuesday, Manila time), primed for another attempt to further grow his legend in a bout that could’ve been shelved.

Pacquiao arrived in Las Vegas with his family on board a black Lincoln SUV after breaking his six-week-old training camp in Los Angeles.

“Bakbakan na (Ready to rumble),” the Filipino icon earlier said, motivated by the chance to regain the WBA “super” welterweight championship from Cuba’s Yordenis Ugas, who stepped in on a few days’ notice for the injured Errol Spence Jr.

It was the same world title that Pacquiao had been unjustly stripped of, as Ugas had been the “regular” champion until he was promoted to “super” status due to Pacquiao’s inactivity.

Most importantly, Pacquiao dodged a bullet when Spence went down with an eye injury and Ugas came in as replacement, salvaging the Filipino icon’s return to the ring that’s more than two years in the making.

“My hard work and training are not wasted because Ugas is there to fight,” Pacquiao told Filipino mediamen a few days ago at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles.

For Buboy Fernandez, Pacquiao’s childhood buddy and longtime training associate, the change in opponent can be considered a “blessing in disguise” given that Spence is perceived to be the tougher fight compared to Ugas, who’s relatively slower.

But that doesn’t mean Pacquiao, who once had been a late substitute himself, will take things lightly.

“We cannot underestimate him (Ugas),” said Pacquiao.

Both fighters will have the chance to size each other up for the first time at the grand arrival ceremony here Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila) at the MGM Grand where they are billeted.

The final press conference is on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila), two days before the clash at the T-Mobile Arena.

It will now be up to Pacquiao, 42, to make this blessing of a fight count.