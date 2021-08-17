








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Pacquiao returns to Las Vegas for 'blessing' of a fight
Manny Pacquiao and his family arrived in Las Vegas on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) for fight week.
Wendell Alinea/MP Promotions

                     

                        

                           
Pacquiao returns to Las Vegas for 'blessing' of a fight

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - August 17, 2021 - 1:56pm                           

                        


                        

                        
LAS VEGAS — Manny Pacquiao returned to the city where he had most of his biggest fights Monday (Tuesday, Manila time), primed for another attempt to further grow his legend in a bout that could’ve been shelved.



Pacquiao arrived in Las Vegas with his family on board a black Lincoln SUV after breaking his six-week-old training camp in Los Angeles.



“Bakbakan na (Ready to rumble),” the Filipino icon earlier said, motivated by the chance to regain the WBA “super” welterweight championship from Cuba’s Yordenis Ugas, who stepped in on a few days’ notice for the injured Errol Spence Jr. 



It was the same world title that Pacquiao had been unjustly stripped of, as Ugas had been the “regular” champion until he was promoted to “super” status due to Pacquiao’s inactivity.



Most importantly, Pacquiao dodged a bullet when Spence went down with an eye injury and Ugas came in as replacement, salvaging the Filipino icon’s return to the ring that’s more than two years in the making.



“My hard work and training are not wasted because Ugas is there to fight,” Pacquiao told Filipino mediamen a few days ago at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles.



For Buboy Fernandez, Pacquiao’s childhood buddy and longtime training associate, the change in opponent can be considered a “blessing in disguise” given that Spence is perceived to be the tougher fight compared to Ugas, who’s relatively slower.



But that doesn’t mean Pacquiao, who once had been a late substitute himself, will take things lightly.



“We cannot underestimate him (Ugas),” said Pacquiao. 



Both fighters will have the chance to size each other up for the first time at the grand arrival ceremony here Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila) at the MGM Grand where they are billeted.



The final press conference is on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila), two days before the clash at the T-Mobile Arena.



It will now be up to Pacquiao, 42, to make this blessing of a fight count.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BOXING
                                                      MANNY PACQUIAO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Roach predicts KO for Manny
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Roach predicts KO for Manny


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
There’s no doubt in Freddie Roach’s mind that Sen. Manny Pacquiao will knock out WBA welterweight “super”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao ready to rumble
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao ready to rumble


                              

                                                                  By Abac Cordero |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
From inside the master bedroom of his $2 million home here, Manny Pacquiao expressed his readiness to face a Cuban opponent...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Smart Omega's Kelra suspended for homophobic, sexual remarks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Smart Omega's Kelra suspended for homophobic, sexual remarks


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Following an investigation by the league, Kelra was found to have violated two rules: Rule 12.3.3 Sexual Harassment and Rule...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alapag thankful to have 'active role' in Kings' Summer League stint
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alapag thankful to have 'active role' in Kings' Summer League stint


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Jimmy Alapag is making himself known as an effective member of the coaching staff through his stint with the Sacramento Kings...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alapag, Sacramento Kings headed to NBA Summer League Championship Game
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alapag, Sacramento Kings headed to NBA Summer League Championship Game


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
They will be going up against the Boston Celtics who are atop the tournament after a 4-0 start.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Athletes are people first': Sports psychologist reminds fans, officials
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Athletes are people first': Sports psychologist reminds fans, officials


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Marcus Manalo, sports psychologist for the Philippine boxing team wants to give reminders to those outside of the athletes'...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BREN dominates; Galaxy Racer, Oasis Gaming exit in Valorant SEA tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BREN dominates; Galaxy Racer, Oasis Gaming exit in Valorant SEA tiff


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The pressure is high for the BREN Esports as they have already missed out on the crown twice before in Stages 1 and 2.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIST: All player exclusive colorways of the Air Jordan XXXVI
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIST: All player exclusive colorways of the Air Jordan XXXVI


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
From its wide array of athletes, the Air Jordan XXXVI gets the personal flavor of some of the brand's elite performers.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Organizers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over virus
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Organizers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over virus


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The decision for the Paralympics, which open on August 24, had been widely expected and follows similar rules in place for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao breaks Los Angeles camp, enters fight week with uncertain future
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao breaks Los Angeles camp, enters fight week with uncertain future


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao tapered off his six-week Los Angeles training that had been momentarily disrupted by a last-minute opponent...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with