Aggressive Tolentino tows unbeaten Choco Mucho past Black Mamba

Games Tuesday

(PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center)

3 p.m. – Petro Gazz vs Bali Pure

6 p.m. – Sta. Lucia vs Perlas

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Kat Tolentino came through with a strong attacking game as Choco Mucho turned back Black Mamba Army, 25-19, 25-23, 25-19, Monday to remain unscathed and closer to the semifinals of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference at the PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center here.

The 26-year-old Tolentino came out firing on all cylinders early and finished with a match-best 18 points, all coming from kills, to power the Flying Titans to their sixth straight win in as many games, or just a victory away from claiming a semis seat.

The Lady Troopers slipped to 2-4 (win-loss).

It was sustained brilliance for the former Ateneo star as she came off a masterful 25-hit effort in a 25-23, 23-25, 25-15, 25-21 win over Bali Pure last Friday.

“I’m happy with how Kat is playing but I know she can deliver more,” said Choco Mucho coach Oliver Almadro of Tolentino. “Alam naman natin one and a half, almost two years ang pahinga.

“Sana yung condition niya maibalik pa at the right time and I know she’s preparing for it right now,” he added.

Tolentino though was quick to share the honor with her teammates.

“I think it was a team win, everyone contributed with receive, defense, setting, spiking and I’m just thankful we all worked together,” said Tolentino. “I wouldn’t be able to spike without these girls and without their consistent effort.”

Choco Mucho would need just a win to advance to the best-of-three semis.

But the road to it is expected to be bumpy as it faces title contenders Creamline Wednesday, Chery Tiggo on Friday and Petro Gazz on Sunday.

“Yes, mabigat. Sa amin naman, we have to keep on learning every game and we have to be prepared mentally, spiritually, hindi lang physical,” said Almadro.

Almadro admitted though there was loss of concentration on their side after almost blowing big leads in the last two sets.

“Medyo sa third set nag-relax, we’re just waiting for the game to finish. Hindi dapat ganun, we have to finish the right way,” said Almadro.