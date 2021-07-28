








































































 




   







   















Petecio assured of bronze medal after latest win in Olympic boxing
The Philippines' Nesthy Petecio (red) reacts after winning against Colombia's Yeni Marcela Arias Castaneda at the end of their women's feather (54-57kg) quarter-final boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 28, 2021. Luis Robayo/AFP
Petecio assured of bronze medal after latest win in Olympic boxing

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 28, 2021 - 10:16am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Filipina boxer Nesthy Petecio is guaranteed of at least a bronze medal after outpointing Yeni Arias Castaneda of Colombia in the women’s featherweight quarterfinal of the 2020 Olympics at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on Wednesday.



TRACKER: Nesthy Petecio at the Tokyo Olympics



The 29-year-old pug got the nod of all five judges, 30-27, 29-28 (thrice) and 30-27, to march on to the semifinals with a shot at either a silver or a gold medal.



Petecio thus secures the Philippines’ second Olympic medal after Hidilyn Diaz won a historic gold in weightlifting Monday night.






Petecio will take on Irma Testa of Italy on Saturday and will try to advance to the finals. She made easy work of Congo’s Marcelat Sakobi in her Olympic debut last Saturday, then took care of World No. 1 Yu-Ting Lin of Chinese Taipei in her second bout two days later.



With Petecio assured of another medal, this is the first time since 1932 that the Philippines won multiple medals from the Olympics.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

