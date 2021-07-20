Shooter Jayson Valdez tipped to win medal in Tokyo Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero predicted the country could win a minimum of two and a maximum of five medals — regardless of color — in the Tokyo Olympics opening on Friday.

And one of them included shooter Jayson Valdez.

“I have high hopes for Jayson Valdez, nakita ko yan sa maraming laban sa World Cup events,” said Romero during Tuesday’s online Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

The 25-year-old Valdez, of course, was one of Romero’s young, promising shooters when the latter was still president of the Philippine National Shooting Association (PNSA) president nine years ago.

“Last time I saw him, bata pa sya. Ngayon nag mature na sya,” said Ramirez of Valdez, who qualified in the men’s 10-meter air rifle via continental quota.

Among Romero’s other picks with medal potential are 2016 Rio Games weightlifting silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz, US Women’s Golf Open champion Yuka Saso and Asian Games skateboarding gold medal winner Margie Didal.

“Definitely, this might be the strongest team we will be sending to the Olympics,” he said.