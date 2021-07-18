








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Glutagence Glow Boosters rout Pacific Water Queens in historic WNBL opener
Glutagence Glow Boosters' Camille Claro
WNBL 

                     

                        

                           
Glutagence Glow Boosters rout Pacific Water Queens in historic WNBL opener

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 18, 2021 - 7:14pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 7:39 p.m.) — Philippine women's basketball history has been made.



This after the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL), which turned professional, successfully opened its 2021 Pia Cayetano WNBL Season on Sunday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando Pampanga.



The Glutagence Glow Boosters and the Pacific Water Queens were the protagonists of the country's first-ever pro women's basketball game.



The Glow Boosters emerged victorious with a 72-55 romp of the Water Queens.



It was a team win for the Glow Boosters, who saw three of its players finish in double digit scoring.



Former national team cager Raiza Palmera-Dy led the pack with 15 points while "Splash Sisters" Khate Castillo and Camille Claro poured in 11 points each.



For the Water Queens, it was former national team player Snow Penarada who led the pack with her 28 points and 16 rebounds.



The game was thus the opening act of a five-team strong maiden professional season for the WNBL.



Starting out as an amateur league in 2019, the WNBL took the leap to turn pro last year. It was a landmark decision for women's hoopers who have long been searching for a local pro league.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines gets 'favorable' draw in Asian women's volleyball tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines gets 'favorable' draw in Asian women's volleyball tiff


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines is making a return to the Asian Senior Women's Volleyball Championship for the first time since 2017 with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso, Pagdanganan in striking distance
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso, Pagdanganan in striking distance


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Yuka Saso and Bianca Pagdanganan, with their respective partners, turned in solid rounds in the alternate-shot play yesterday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nothing&rsquo;s changed with Manny
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nothing’s changed with Manny


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
It’s like déjà vu for Manny Pacquiao as he gets ready for his showdown with WBC/IBF welterweight champion...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TNT's Chot Reyes still adjusting to PBA coaching return
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TNT's Chot Reyes still adjusting to PBA coaching return


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Though steering his squad to a 86-79 win over the Terrafirma Dyip in their season opener, the eight-time PBA champion had...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hidilyn eyes medal in possible final Olympics; Ando tipped to take over
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hidilyn eyes medal in possible final Olympics; Ando tipped to take over


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Hidilyn Diaz will be eyeing to snare nothing less than a medal, possibly the gold, in what could probably be her fourth and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Perlas' PVL games postponed after member tests positive for COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Perlas' PVL games postponed after member tests positive for COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The person in question has been transferred to an isolation facility while the rest of the members of the team were individually...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala breezes past Czech foe in singles final, books twin titles in Milan tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala breezes past Czech foe in singles final, books twin titles in Milan tiff


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The 16-year-old thus nabbed her fourth Junior Singles title, and her first since 2019.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bolts spoil Beermen's season debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bolts spoil Beermen's season debut


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Picking up from where they left off in 2020, the Bolts stamped their class on the Beermen anew, 93-87, to soar to a leading...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rower Nievarez quietly arrives in Tokyo, targets Top 6 finish
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rower Nievarez quietly arrives in Tokyo, targets Top 6 finish


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Rower Cris Nievarez landed in Tokyo last Saturday without much buzz.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bucks frustrate Suns in pivotal Game 5; on cusp of NBA title
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bucks frustrate Suns in pivotal Game 5; on cusp of NBA title


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Milwaukee Bucks are one win away from their first NBA title since 1971.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with