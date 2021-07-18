Glutagence Glow Boosters rout Pacific Water Queens in historic WNBL opener

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 7:39 p.m.) — Philippine women's basketball history has been made.

This after the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL), which turned professional, successfully opened its 2021 Pia Cayetano WNBL Season on Sunday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando Pampanga.

The Glutagence Glow Boosters and the Pacific Water Queens were the protagonists of the country's first-ever pro women's basketball game.

The Glow Boosters emerged victorious with a 72-55 romp of the Water Queens.

It was a team win for the Glow Boosters, who saw three of its players finish in double digit scoring.

Former national team cager Raiza Palmera-Dy led the pack with 15 points while "Splash Sisters" Khate Castillo and Camille Claro poured in 11 points each.

For the Water Queens, it was former national team player Snow Penarada who led the pack with her 28 points and 16 rebounds.

The game was thus the opening act of a five-team strong maiden professional season for the WNBL.

Starting out as an amateur league in 2019, the WNBL took the leap to turn pro last year. It was a landmark decision for women's hoopers who have long been searching for a local pro league.