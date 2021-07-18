








































































 




   

   









Bucks frustrate Suns in pivotal Game 5; on cusp of NBA title
Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks goes up for a shot against Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half in Game Five of the NBA Finals at Footprint Center on July 17, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.
RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

                     

                        

                           
Bucks frustrate Suns in pivotal Game 5; on cusp of NBA title

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 18, 2021 - 11:44am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Milwaukee Bucks are one win away from their first NBA title since 1971.



In a pivotal Game Five, the Bucks erased an early 16-point deficit to frustrate the Phoenix Suns, 123-119, at the Phoenix Suns Arena in Arizona on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).



With the game on the line with the Bucks lead only at one, 120-119, Jrue Holiday came away with the steal on Devin Booker and lobbed up the basketball to Giannis Antetokounmpo for the dunk and the foul to increase their lead to three, 122-119.






While a miss from the line by Antetokounmpo, and a split from Khris Middleton would leave at least a sliver of hope for the Suns, they just couldn't get a shot to drop in the final possession.



Milwaukee's big three in Antetokounmpo, Holiday and Middleton came out with efficient games to take the win in a hostile environment.



Antetokounmpo had 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists while Middleton chipped in with 29 markers. Holiday, for his part, scattered 27 points and had 13 assists.



Booker, meanwhile, led the Suns with 40 points in the losing effort. Chris Paul tallied 21 points and 11 assists.



The series thus shifts back to Wisconsin where the Bucks can close out the Suns and lift their first NBA Finals trophy in 50 years at home in Fiserv Forum in Game Six penciled in on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time). 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

