Perasol: UP Maroons need to 'reboot'
Perasol: UP Maroons need to 'reboot'

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 15, 2021 - 10:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Under the tutelage of Bo Perasol, the UP Fighting Maroons have risen from cellar dwellers to championship contenders in UAAP men's basketball.



But in the eyes of Perasol himself, change is overdue if the program wants to continue to improve.





This was the sentiment expressed by the 49-year-old in his statement following his resignation from his head coaching post.






"We have gotten this far in just 4 (UAAP) seasons under my helm, that is unprecedented, in fact. But the team still needs better plans as always, and a reboot," Perasol said.



"I have now decided not to coach for my last season and I have already submitted to UP officials a short list of possible replacements for my position," he continued.



During Perasol's tenure, the Maroons ended more a decade-long drought of Final Four appearances and even made a Cinderella run to the Finals in UAAP Season 81.



But now, especially with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Perasol's perspective has changed on what the team needs moving forward.



"I promised UP after season 82 that will stay for another season just to sustain the rebuilding proess which started many many years back... Unfortunately, the pandemic has impacted on all of us, including the dynamics of the playing field," wrote Perasol.



"It has sadly changed my views, plans, and priorities too," he added.



While Perasol has stepped down as head coach, the UP College of Human Kinetics hopes the tactician still plans to stay with the team -- in whatever capacity.



"We earnestly hope he will remain with team management to ensure the continuity of the program," wrote UP CHK Dean Francis Diaz.



Meawhile, Fighting Marons Team Manager Atty. Agaton Uvero had this to say: "The past UAAP seasons with Coach Bo have been truly memorable for the team, as well as our supporters, sponsors, and the whole UP community."


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

