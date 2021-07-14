








































































 




   

   









Perasol confirms resignation as UP Maroons coach
Bo Perasol took the reins in Diliman in 2016, transforming the Fighting Maroons to legitimate title contenders over the years after dwelling in the UAAP cellar.
Perasol confirms resignation as UP Maroons coach

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - July 14, 2021 - 9:47pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Veteran mentor Bo Perasol on Wednesday stepped down as the head coach of the UP Fighting Maroons in the UAAP after five years.



No less than Perasol confirmed his resignation, with UP set to officially announce it Thursday.



“Yes, it’s true. The UP administration and team management will issue a statement tomorrow morning,” Perasol told The STAR and Philstar.com.



Perasol took the reins in Diliman in 2016, transforming the Fighting Maroons to legitimate title contenders over the years after dwelling in the UAAP cellar.



In Season 81, he steered UP to its first Final Four appearance since 1997. The Fighting Maroons also went on to make their first finals stint since 1986.



Perasol and UP returned to the Final Four as the second-seeded squad the next season before falling short to runner-up Santo Tomas.



Prior to his departure, the 49-year-old tactician secured key recruits for UP led by Gilas Pilipinas Youth and NU Bullpups aces Carl Tamayo, Gerry Abadiano and Terrence Fortea.



It was reported in mid-June that Perasol exited the program but this was denied by University representatives.



During Perasol's tenure with the Maroons, stars have blossomed from the Diliman-based squad's program, such as Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano, Paul Desiderio, Bright Akhuetie and Jun Manzo.



Perasol was also able to handle blue-chip transferees to the program like Ricci Rivero and Kobe Paras. - With a report from Luisa Morales


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BO PERASOL
                                                      MAROONS
                                                      UAAP
