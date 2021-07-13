After bout with COVID-19, Perlas completes PVL's 10-team cast at Laoag bubble

LAOAG, ILOCOS NORTE — Perlas Spikers will be the last to come into the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) bubble in Laoag, Ilocos Norte after battling and surviving COVID-19 that hit seven of its player and a coach two weeks ago.

“Count us in,” said the team in a social media post.

Related Stories 3 tough matches usher in PVL's inaugural pro league

Perlas was scheduled to arrive at press time straight from their training camp in Baguio City.

All their players and a coach who was hit by COVID-19 are now back in full health and have already returned to training.

PLDT Home Fibr checked in at dawn Tuesday, making all the 10 teams seeing action in the country’s first and only pro volleyball league accounted for.

Perlas and PLDT were among the 320 individuals who made it to the Laoag event, all undergoing a battery of tests.

Before entering, everyone must have a negative RT-PCR result as well as antigen result upon entry. They will also need to have an RT-PCR test after three days after it and more tests every 10 days.

PLDT and Cherry Tiggo will usher in the season when the two clash in the first game at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the PCV Socio-Civic Cultural Center in Bacarra, which is located seven kilometers north from the capital.

It will be followed by games pitting Perlas with Cignal at 4 p.m. and title-favorite Creamline with a dangerous Sta. Lucia Realty in the main game at 7 p.m.

Petro Gazz and guest team Black Mamba Army will face off at 3 p.m. the next day while Choco Mucho tangles with Bali Pure at 6 p.m.

Play is a single round robin with the Top 4 teams advancing to the crossover semifinals, a pair best-of-three affair. Winners will then dispute the title, and the bragging rights as the first pro volley league champion, in another best-of-three series.

As part of the Regional Inter-Agency Task Force’s strict and health protocols together with the PVL Omnibus Guidelines, games will be held without audience although they will be telecast on One Sports (Free to Air), and One Sports+ (Pay TV) with both channels available for linear streaming on Cignal Play and on gigafest.smart.

Games can also be viewed via live streaming on pvl.ph.

First District Ilocos Norte Rep. Ria Fariñas initially offered the province to host the launch of the pro league and worked with Gov. Matthew Manotoc to help facilitate the staging of the bubble tournament.