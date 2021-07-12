Paeng Nepomuceno and Jaja Santiago: Sources of Pinoy pride then and now

Though I used to be part of the Ateneo cheerdance troupe, I would be lying if I told you I was ever into sports. As I met and covered different, proficient athletes over time, however, I certainly wished I was active enough to excel in a sport. So maybe the closest thing to the truth is that I am a fan of athletes.

Talking to two of our country’s greats recently for “Pamilya Talk” would later add to my admiration of athletes. In a once-in-a-lifetime chance, I got to converse with bowler Paeng Nepomuceno and volleybelle Jaja Santiago who each has successfully put our flag on the world map through their zeal and athleticism.

Paeng, at 62, is a Philippine Sports Hall of Famer for being a six-time World Bowling Champion. He’s also has been honored by the Guinness Book of World Records four times. He has three records unbroken until this moment: For being the youngest World Tenpin bowling champion (he won the Bowling World Cup champion in 1976 at 19!), for bagging the most Bowling World Cups in three different decades, and for winning the most worldwide titles in a career. He’s lost count of his games played over the years, but if memory serves him right, he has already competed in more than a thousand events.

The younger, but equally decorated Jaja, 25, played volleyball for the University of Santo Tomas (high school) and then the National University (college). Besides winning various MVP plums and other individual awards, she has led her alma maters to different conference titles. Literally a standout at 6’5”, Jaja went on to play as an import for the Ageo Medics in the Japanese Volleyball League. She helped steer the team to a bronze medal finish in 2020, before finally clinching the gold last March 28. With the championship, the ever-polite Jaja became the first Filipino to win a volleyball crown outside the country.

I had the honor of talking to Paeng and Jaja at the same time about their passions and all the things making up their reason of being. I realized after their insightful exchange that despite thriving in different periods, their similarities in values, enthusiasm, and love of country have made them living legends that truly merit our appreciation, respect, and support.

Tita Jing: How do you keep physically fit all these years?

Paeng: Healthy living, healthy eating. Walang shortcuts, you need to exercise. Positive outlook in life, importante din yan. Iwas stress kung kaya mong iwasan. Kung may stress, relax ka lang. Alaga lang sa katawan. I do one day of weights and then next day, I do cardiovascular—I do cycling or brisk walking. Then I rest on the third day. All year round yun since teenager pa ko. Di kailangang matagal ang exercise, kahit 45 minutes lang to stay fit. Kinakain ko lahat, not necessarily na may iniiwasan. May konting fried food. Alisin lang yung masama like taba. Ang rice at carbs, moderation lang. At plenty of fruits and vegetables!

Jaja: Active naman ako, lalo na na nag-pe-prepare ako for an upcoming tournament (Premier Volleyball League). Meron kaming Zoom training everyday kasi di pa allowed to use the gym. Everyday, nag-work out ako. I maintain yung weight, body fat, at body mass ko para maganda yung kundisyon ko pagdating sa tournament. Yung mga kinakain mo, mino-monitor mo. I-lessen mo ang mga gusto mo talagang kainin, pero masama sa katawan. Talagang isusuko mo muna lahat para sa goal mo.

Sa Japan, mas dagdag disiplina. Napaka-disciplined at hardworking nila. Bawat ginagalaw, kinikilos, at kinakain nila, napakahalaga. Marami kang matutunan, not just in sports but also in life. Yung mga bad habits, somehow matatanggal din sayo. Kunwari ang pagkain ng madaming chips at oily foods, matatanggal yan. Marami rin kasi ako kumain ng kanin. Marami akong kinakain na sa ibang food naman makukuha yung nutrients. Natuto na rin akong mag-yogurt, whey protein, at vegetables. Pati ang pag-alaga sa sarili mo after training—recovery—na hindi ko madalas ginagawa dati.

Getting physical is one thing. Is it true that one’s mental game is more than, if not just as important?

Paeng: The athlete that has the bigger heart is usually the better athlete. Yung atletang mentally strong and physically strong. Sa sports naman, sarili mo lang ang kalaban mo. ‘Pag nakontrol mo ang nerbyos mo, ‘pag na-kontrol mo yung skills on how to focus and concentrate over the rest, then magwawagi ka.

I have what you call the mental tools. Tuwing umaga, I have visualization. Yung positive thinking na sinasabi nila—ni-vi-visualize mo na nangyari na yung event. What is your game plan? Kung gusto mong manalo, imagine mong sinasabit na yung medalya sa Iyo. Kung ninenerbyos ka, you visualize yourself na naglalaro kang calm, cool, and collected. So, that’s visualization, affirmation, and pangatlo, emotions—kailangan feel na feel mong kaya mong gawin iyon.

Ang father ko ang self-taught coach ko, he started buying me these books (to learn these things). Gamay ko ang coaching techniques ng dad ko kasi kilala nya yung brain ko nang mabuti. He had a good coaching eye. Tatay ko ang naging coach ko sa lahat ng World Cups ko.

Jaja: Every night sa ‘min, kunwari may tournament or kahit training (ginagawa ko rin ang visualization). Sa training, hangga’t maaari, bini-video yung training namin tapos pinapanood ko. Tinitingnan ko kung ano yung kayang i-improve. Pag game naman, nag-aaral ako ng laro ng kalaban.

Paeng: Yung era ni Jaja, may mga handy cams na ang mga phone na makukuna sya, ma-a-analyze ang game niya, and so she can correct herself. Pangalawa, yung video na yun, ‘pag nakita ng coach niya ang pinakamagandang performance niya, importante yun dahil moral booster sa kanya yun. Yun ang magiging template for her visualization.

Tell us about the sacrifices you’ve made as an athlete.

Paeng: Nung araw, pinagsasabay mo ang sports at aral. Kailangan marunong kang mag-balance ng time. Laging sinasabi ng tatay ko noon, “Hindi ka pwedeng maging atleta habambuhay.” Natapos ko yung course ko (Commerce, Major in Management in Adamson University) na four years naman sa awa ng Diyos. Ha ha!

Sacrifice din sa parties. Going out—bawal yun! Lalabas ka pero huwag kang magpuyat. Ang drinks, only in moderation. ‘Pag nakikita mong lasing na ang mga kasama mo, tignan mo na lang sila! Ha ha!

There are certain countries na hotel, airport, at bowling center lang ang nakita ko, because ni-re-restrain ko sarili ko na ma-out-of-focus. Yun lang talaga nakita ko! Ang sacrifices naman it will pay off in the future.

Was love life part of these so-called sacrifices?

Paeng: Medyo! Ha ha! Ang tawag nga sa akin ng misis ko dati “chacha” eh! Kasi parang sumasayaw daw ako. Liligawan ko muna siya, ‘tapos babalikan ko ulit ‘pag may tournament. Ha ha! ’Tapos nung nag-asawa na kami, ang tawag nya sa sarili niya ay “bowling widow,” kasi lagi akong nasa abroad at di sya makasama. Maraming sakripisyong involved pag gusto mong maging champion sa sport mo.

Jaja: Five years na kami (ng girlfriend ko). Pero magkalayo kami nang three years pagpunta ko ng Japan. Mahirap yung long distance relationship. Yung mga ibang tao, hindi nakaka-survive sa LDR. Ako naman, tinyaga at kinakaya. Pero hindi lang naman love life ang magiging sakrispisyo mo sa pagiging atleta. Pati family mo, friends mo, at mga bagay na gusto mong gawin, di mo magagawa agad kasi priority mo yung nilalaro mo.

Lagi kong sinasabi sa sarili ko na in God’s time, ma-e-experience ko din yan—ang pagkakaroon ng “me time.” May mga times naman na nakakapag-party ako, nakiki-meet with friends, o kaya nakaka-travel. Pero as usual, isa o dalawang beses lang sa isang taon kong maranasan yun, happy na ako. Kumbaga, makahinga lang ako nang saglit, okey na ako.

How do you know if you want to pursue a sport for the rest of your life?

Paeng: Passion — if you really love what you can do, you can go on and on. Pangalawa, kailangan enthusiastic ka to go on.

What would be your fallback next to your sport?

Paeng: I’m a businessman. I have bowling shops in bowling centers. Nag-umpisa ako dyan nung 19 ako. Nagkaroon ako ng pagkakataon na mag-operate ng shop sa Celebrity Sports Plaza. Working student na ako noong araw. Naging six outlets na yun ngayon.

Jaja: Tingin ko magiging career ko na ang volleyball for the rest of my life. Hindi ko siya first love pero eventually, nagkaroon na ako ng passion dito. Na-in love na ako sa volleyball. Ito na rin yung kumbaga nagbigay ng buhay sa akin. Wala na akong ibang nakikitang sports na lalaruin ko for the rest of my life. Ito na yun talaga!

Pero gusto kong maging engineer nung bata ako! Kasi mahilig akong kumalikot sa mga electrical appliances. Kung di ako volleyball player, engineer ako! Ha ha!

What motivates you in your career?

Jaja: First, yung family ko. Hindi ako makararating sa kinakatayuan ko ngayon kung hindi dahil sa kanila at sa pag-push nila. Kasama na rin ang mga taong sumusuporta sa akin. Nag-pu-push ako dito sa ginagawa ko to inspire every Filipino na nanonood sa akin. At the same time, si God.

Paeng: You always play for the greater glory of God. And love of country! Ang motivation ko in all my competitions (would be) when someone comes up to me, lalo na kung Pinoy, “Paeng, maraming salamat, nanalo ka dito. Di mo lang alam, inaapi-api na kami dito.” Yun ang motivation on why I want to continue and give my best in every competition. Little things like that! And when you’re playing for your love of country, na kita mo flag ng Philippines nasa shirt mo — yun ang motivation ko! Ang family ko naman, total support sila.

What would you tell aspiring athletes today?

Paeng: Pick up a sport. Importante, may sport ka. It will teach you so many lessons in life. It makes you a better person. Always give your best, there are no shortcuts. Work hard. Kailangan yung work ethics like a professional athlete’s. Dapat willing to make sacrifices, at dapat yung sacrifice ay gusto mo din. Hindi lang porke sinabi ng coach mo at magulang mo. Play with your heart!

