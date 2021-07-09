








































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Thailand's Jazz hopes to make waves at Tokyo Olympics
Jazz Janewattananond
Getty Images

                     

                        

                           
Thailand's Jazz hopes to make waves at Tokyo Olympics

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 9, 2021 - 12:16pm                           

                        


                        

                        
Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond grew up with dreams of putting on his goggles and competing for an Olympic medal in a swimming pool. A twist of fate will see him shoot for gold in the men’s golf competition instead later this month.



Jazz, the Asian Tour’s No. 1 in 2019, will line up alongside the world’s elite at Kasumagaseki Country Club on the outskirts of Tokyo from July 29 to August 1 where he and compatriot Gunn Charoenkul will make their Olympic debuts.



“Growing up, not many people knew I swam a lot,” said Jazz. “My dad wanted me to become a swimmer. When I was between four to eight years old, I used to swim a few kilometers every day. It was crazy. Now I won’t even go into the water,” he added with a laugh.



The 25-year-old recalls how he and his father would watch the Olympics on TV, in particular the track and field events and swimming competition. American swimming legend Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time with a total of 28 medals, was among the stars who caught his young eye back in the day.



“I would follow athletics and swimming and there was no golf back then,” said Jazz, who is now a six-time winner in Asia. “I used to watch Phelps dominate the pool, so it was a thing. The Olympics is the biggest stage for sports and it’s a huge priority for me.



“I don’t like to day-dream and I don’t say things like I want to win the Masters one day or The Open. I won’t day-dream except for the OIympics. The Olympics is different and I would often think what if I can win an Olympic medal. It’s so weird. I think it is the ultimate for sports.”



After others his age outgrew and outpaced him in the pool, Jazz tried football (soccer) but gave that up too after getting kicked and outmuscled. Golf came next when his father, a Thai judge, encouraged him to hit balls when he was eight. Bitten by the bug, Jazz became a golf prodigy and emerged as the youngest player at age 14 to make the halfway cut at an Asian Tour event in 2010. A day before he turned 15, he joined the professional ranks. 



It was not a quick ascent though, as Jazz took a few years to adjust to life in the professional ranks. In 2016, he decided to spend a few months in a Buddhist monastery where he learned to become a monk — a ritual common amongst young Thais as a mark of respect to their parents. In February of 2017, he won the Bangladesh Open, crediting his first Asian Tour victory to his time in the monastery for the success.



“I prayed and chanted every day in the temple. I felt really peaceful. Golf used to be everything but now, I’m just happy I get to play in tournaments,” said Jazz, whose Sunday trademark is to wear an orange shirt, which is the color of a monk’s saffron.



By the end of 2019, he joined an illustrious list of famous Thai golfers, including Thongchai Jaidee and Kiradech Aphibarnrat, to win the Asian Tour Order of Merit following four wins before his momentum was halted by COVID-19.



After showing glimpses of his best form with a third-place finish in Kenya and tied 11th in the British Masters earlier this year, Jazz knows there is so much to play for in the Tokyo Olympics. "I'm really happy to qualify. It's been a long journey. We were aiming to play last year but we couldn't. I'm just glad I finally made it,” he said.



“I'm excited to represent my country, and it's an honor. I remember Thongchai and Kiradech sharing their experience after they came back from Rio de Janeiro and Kiradech played well that week (to finish fifth).



“We’ve got two from the men’s and women’s (Ariya Jutanugarn and Patty Tavatanakit), so four chances there to win a medal for Thailand. One of us need to have a good week to win a medal for our country. Golf is not like any other sport and you don’t need to be the best. You just need to have the right week. It would be mad to get a medal, it’ll be crazy if I do.”


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GOLF
                                                      PGA TOUR
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala, Indonesia's Nugroho end Wimbledon doubles campaign
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala, Indonesia's Nugroho end Wimbledon doubles campaign


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Eala and Nugroho, who both lost their Girls' Singles matches earlier Thursday, fell against Krueger and Fontenel in three...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Roaring start for Eala, pal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Roaring start for Eala, pal


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipina Alex Eala and Indonesian partner Priska Madelyn Nugroho announced a roaring arrival in the Wimbledon girls’...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Juan Gomez de Lia&ntilde;o explains move to Japan B. League with brother Javi
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Juan Gomez de Liaño explains move to Japan B. League with brother Javi


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Juan is heading to play for the Earthfriends Tokyo Z in Division II while his older brother Javi signed with the Ibaraki Robots,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MVPSF raises gold pot to P20 million
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MVPSF raises gold pot to P20 million


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and judoka Kiyomi Watanabe will be the country’s flag bearers in the Tokyo Olympics where Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mitra backs PBA launch
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mitra backs PBA launch


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
GAB chairman Baham Mitra said yesterday he fully supports the PBA’s proposal to start the 46th season and is now awaiting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 LeBron James, Space Jam Tune Squad latest star in McDonald's Happy Meal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LeBron James, Space Jam Tune Squad latest star in McDonald's Happy Meal


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 21 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The must-have toys feature characters like Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck, Sylvester, Road Runner, Yosemite Sam, Wile...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas young guns Belangel, Abarrientos honored by Alapag, Tenorio comparisons
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas young guns Belangel, Abarrientos honored by Alapag, Tenorio comparisons


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 55 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Alapag and Tenorio both had long careers with Gilas Pilipinas, and with the way Belangel and Abarrientos have started out...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nintendo Switch gets firmware update 12.1.0
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nintendo Switch gets firmware update 12.1.0


                              

                                                                  By Neil Paolo S. Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The console update may be a minor patch, but it allows the user to make space for new game updates if the storage is ful...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olympic flame arrives in Tokyo for no-spectator relay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olympic flame arrives in Tokyo for no-spectator relay


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Olympic flame arrived in Tokyo on Friday but the public was kept away from a low-key welcoming ceremony over coronavirus...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Suns hold off Bucks for 2-0 lead in NBA Finals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Suns hold off Bucks for 2-0 lead in NBA Finals


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Suns took Game Two against the Milwaukee Bucks, 118-108, at the Phoenix Suns Arena in Arizona on Thursday (Friday, Manila...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with