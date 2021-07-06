








































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Pros for FIBA Asia Cup?
PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial
BusinessWorld/Alvin S. Go

                     

                        

                           
Pros for FIBA Asia Cup?

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - July 6, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The PBA is playing it by ear on whether or not its players are needed to beef up the Gilas Pilipinas roster for the FIBA Asia Cup in Indonesia next month.



Commissioner Willie Marcial yesterday said it’s something that’s up in the air at this point.



“We haven’t received word from the SBP,” said Marcial.



The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, which is the force behind the Gilas squad, has also chosen to keep its cards close to its chest.



“(We’re) still discussing our next steps,” Ryan Gregorio, special assistant to SBP president Al Panlilio, said.



The all-cadet Gilas squad passed its initial test with flying colors following back-to-back stints in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers in Pampanga and the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Serbia.



A sweep of the Asia Cup Qualifiers, including two wins over fierce rival South Korea, and a hard, gritty stand against world No. 5 Serbia in the Belgrade showed that the Gilas young guns under coach Tab Baldwin are up to the task.



But the question lingers on whether the team needs a couple or more PBA players in its lineup as its gears up for the 2023 World Cup, which the country is co-hosting with Japan and Indonesia.



That also includes the FIBA Asia Cup scheduled Aug. 17 to 29 in Jakarta.



The PBA, however, has guaranteed the participation of its Gilas draftees for the FIBA Asia Cup.



“I see no problem with the draftees staying with Gilas for the FIBA Asia Cup,” said Marcial, referring to nine players drafted by PBA teams but remain on loan to the Gilas program.



Meanwhile, UP Maroons and Gilas stalwart Javi Gomez de Liaño has signed with the Ibaraki Robots, adding to the growing list of local cagers taking their talents to Japan.



The team yesterday announced the deal for the B. League 2021-2022 Season, reuniting Javi with brother Juan after the latter’s signing last month with Division II squad Earthfriends Tokyo Z.



“I’d like to thank the Robots management for giving me this opportunity of the lifetime,” said Gomez de Liaño. – John Bryan Ulanday


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      FIBA
                                                      PBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala begins Wimby campaign
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala begins Wimby campaign


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala begins her chase of a third Grand Slam crown with a much-awaited debut in the Wimbledon...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Serbia's Boban Marjanovic thanks Filipino fans after Olympic qualifiers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Serbia's Boban Marjanovic thanks Filipino fans after Olympic qualifiers


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Before Gilas Pilipinas flew back home from Belgrade, the young cagers shared a light moment with Marjanovic to show appreciation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PBA making strides in preparations for Season 46
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PBA making strides in preparations for Season 46


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
As the PBA prepares to pitch for its July kickoff, teams are also looking for ways to gear up for Season 46 amid the Taal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas faces &lsquo;busy, tough&rsquo; road
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas faces ‘busy, tough’ road


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
SBP chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan said yesterday the road ahead for Gilas will be “busy and tough” as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Tokyo gold within reach
                              


                              

                                                                  By Bill Velasco |
                                 July 5, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Two and a half weeks remain before the Tokyo Olympics finally open. With 19 athletes qualified, the Philippines has several solid chances to win a gold medal.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Pogoy ready for Gilas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pogoy ready for Gilas


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
If ever TNT guard RR Pogoy gets a call to rejoin Gilas, he’ll do it in a heartbeat. Of course, that would depend on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Harmie all geared up for LPGT resumption
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Harmie all geared up for LPGT resumption


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Harmie Constantino gets the chance to resume her drive for another Ladies Philippine Golf Tour diadem when the ICTSI Sherwood...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Ticket to Olympics
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 July 6, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It’s actually a lot easier to make it back to Olympic basketball competition in 5x5 than 3x3.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NBA Finals: Battle between hungry teams
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NBA Finals: Battle between hungry teams


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Two long-frustrated franchises, the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks, will meet in the NBA Finals starting Tuesday (tomorrow...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alex Eala breezes past Argentinian in Wimbledon debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alex Eala breezes past Argentinian in Wimbledon debut


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Her first major tournament in grass, Eala showed no problem in adjusting to the new surface with a dominant 6-2 opening set...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with