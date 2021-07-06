Pros for FIBA Asia Cup?

MANILA, Philippines — The PBA is playing it by ear on whether or not its players are needed to beef up the Gilas Pilipinas roster for the FIBA Asia Cup in Indonesia next month.

Commissioner Willie Marcial yesterday said it’s something that’s up in the air at this point.

“We haven’t received word from the SBP,” said Marcial.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, which is the force behind the Gilas squad, has also chosen to keep its cards close to its chest.

“(We’re) still discussing our next steps,” Ryan Gregorio, special assistant to SBP president Al Panlilio, said.

The all-cadet Gilas squad passed its initial test with flying colors following back-to-back stints in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers in Pampanga and the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Serbia.

A sweep of the Asia Cup Qualifiers, including two wins over fierce rival South Korea, and a hard, gritty stand against world No. 5 Serbia in the Belgrade showed that the Gilas young guns under coach Tab Baldwin are up to the task.

But the question lingers on whether the team needs a couple or more PBA players in its lineup as its gears up for the 2023 World Cup, which the country is co-hosting with Japan and Indonesia.

That also includes the FIBA Asia Cup scheduled Aug. 17 to 29 in Jakarta.

The PBA, however, has guaranteed the participation of its Gilas draftees for the FIBA Asia Cup.

“I see no problem with the draftees staying with Gilas for the FIBA Asia Cup,” said Marcial, referring to nine players drafted by PBA teams but remain on loan to the Gilas program.

Meanwhile, UP Maroons and Gilas stalwart Javi Gomez de Liaño has signed with the Ibaraki Robots, adding to the growing list of local cagers taking their talents to Japan.

The team yesterday announced the deal for the B. League 2021-2022 Season, reuniting Javi with brother Juan after the latter’s signing last month with Division II squad Earthfriends Tokyo Z.

“I’d like to thank the Robots management for giving me this opportunity of the lifetime,” said Gomez de Liaño. – John Bryan Ulanday