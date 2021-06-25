








































































 




   







   















San Juan continues Wesley So Cup romp

                     

                        

                           
                           Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - June 25, 2021 - 10:40am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The San Juan Predators continue to rampage along the Wesley So Cup.



The Predators defeated Surigao, 14-7, and crushed southern division power Toledo, 16.5-4.5, to go up to a league-best 21-2 record with a total of 347 points — also a tournament-best so far.



Against the Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates, it looked it San Juan would roll over their foes when they blanked them in blitz play, 7-0.



Come rapid chess, the Fianchetto Checkmates came roaring to life with the middle and bottom of their order coming alive. Surigao’s Jessa Mae Lisondra defeated San Juan’s Shariz Ngo while Vic Arellano drew with the Predators’ stalwart, IM Ricky de Guzman. Surigao took two of the three homegrown boards to tie it up at 7-all in rapid play.



Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to overhaul the deficit as San Juan won, 14-7.



In the second match of the double-header, the Predators got off to a good start in blitz action, 6.5-05. Only Rommel Ganzon on the homegrown Board 5 got a fraction of a point.



Come rapid chess, San Juan’s top three boards all repeated over their respective foes while import GM Viktor Moskalenko drew with IM Rico Mascarinas. The lower half saw both teams grab three points each for a 10-4 San Juan win blitz and 16.5-4.5 overall.



San Juan’s two wins allowed them to keep the top spot in the Northern Division with second-running Manila Indios Bravos keeping pace with two wins.



Manila sent Iriga plummeting back to Earth with a 20-1 win in their first game and another 17.5-3.5 drubbing of Lapu Lapu City



The Caloocan LoadManna Knights also won both their matches – 3-0 in Armageddon with Zamboanga after drawing 10.5-all, and 16-5-4.5 over skidding Camarines.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

