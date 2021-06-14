Surban, Dormitorio conquer national mountain bike trials

MANILA, Philippines – Southeast Asian Games silver medalist Nino Surban and Ariana Dormitorio topped the PhilCycling National mountain bike trials in Danao City, Cebu on Sunday that was done as part of the Southeast Asian Games selection process.

Surban clocked one hour, 22 minutes and 11.21 seconds in conquering the six-lap, 3km route located atop the hills of Sitio Bugho in Brgy. Sandayong Sur.

Dormitorio, for her part, bested all comers in the distaff side — a shorter five-loop ride — with a time of 1:29:50.75.

“Cycling is back,” said PhilCycling president Abraham Tolentino. “It’s more than a year since we have an official race and this competition in Danao City marks our return.”

Also serving notice were Jericho Rivera and Mark Louwel Valderama, who finished second and third in the men’s elite, respectively, and Nicole Quinones and Pamela Jane Ruiz, who had podium finishes in the women’s section.

Interestingly, Quinones is the daughter of 2003 Vietnam SEA Games gold medalist Eusebio.

Other age group winners were Gart Gaerlan, Marvin Dave Cerilo, Matthew Simon Quinones, Athena Marie Magpantay, Jasmin Philsen Babol, Alianah Therese Velasco, Julius Raphael Cabatingin, and Jhon Andry Labuga.

The National Trials For Road is slated on July 9 and 10 in Clark, Pampanga.