Milwaukee Bucks 'watching' Gilas' Kouame, says Baldwin

MANILA, Philippines — It looks like newly-naturalized Filipino Angelo Kouame is already turning heads even before making his debut with Gilas Pilipinas.

This as Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas program director and Gilas head coach Tab Baldwin revealed on Saturday that the Ivory Coast-born big man had been garnering attention from an NBA team.

"We also know that the Milwaukee Bucks have scouts watching him," Baldwin said in SBP's statement released Saturday.

"We know the potential is there [for Ange]... potential takes time to evolve and be realized with a lot of hard work and Ange has never been afraid of putting in that hard work," he added of his ward.

Kouame is Gilas' latest addition to their arsenal after the Ateneo Blue Eagles' star was given the green light by FIBA to play in the upcoming third window of the Asia Cup Qualifiers.

The 23-year-old, though still waiting to begin his national team career, already has a number of accolades in the collegiate leagues with the Blue Eagles.

Apart from being a two-time UAAP champion, the Ivorian-Filipino was also named Rookie of the Year in 2018.

Knowing how much talent Kouame has, that even a team like the Bucks is interested, Baldwin has nothing but good things to say now that he is on Gilas' side.

"This is a kid that has tremendous potential and he was desperate to become a Filipino," said Baldwin.

Kouame and the rest of Gilas Pilipinas begin their busy June schedule on Wednesday, June 15, when they face South Korea in Clark City.