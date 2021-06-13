








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Tab Baldwin back as head coach for Gilas Pilipinas
Tab Baldwin
File

                     

                        

                           
Tab Baldwin back as head coach for Gilas Pilipinas

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 13, 2021 - 12:14pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 12:32 p.m.) — Five years after his initial stint with the national team, Tab Baldwin is back at the helm for Gilas Pilipinas.



According to an announcement by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) on Sunday, the multi-titled mentor will be the head tactician for the upcoming third window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers slated in Clark where an all-cadet Gilas squad is set to see action.



"I have accepted the opportunity and the challenge to be Gilas' Head Coach at this time. I am honored to continue working with this outstanding coaching staff as we strive to take these next steps forward in the direction we envision for 2023," said Baldwin, who also holds the position of program director for the SBP.



"I'm hoping that my international coaching experience and familiarity with our playing systems will be an additional asset to the team in the upcoming challenges the team is facing," he added.



The Ateneo Blue Eagles head coach thus becomes the third tactician to lead Gilas during the Asia Cup qualifiers.



Former TNT Tropang Giga active consultant Mark Dickel was the first to hold the reigns in the first window back in February 2020 while Jong Uichico was head coach back in November last year.



In his tenure as Gilas' coach back in 2015, Baldwin led the national team to silver medal finishes in both the William Jones Cup and the FIBA Asia Championships.



While Baldwin expects challenges in their June calendar, especially with the youth of the team and the COVID-19 pandemic affecting training, he remains firm in his trust in his players.



"Bumps along the road are inevitable due to their youth and relative lack of experience, but these could be double-edged swords too," said Baldwin.



"I know that when push comes to shove, these men will not only move forward, but more importantly, they will rise up because of the energy, athleticism, and determination granted to them by their youth," he added.



Baldwin's Gilas, headed by collegiate stars like Javi Gomez de Liano, Mike Nieto, Dwight Ramos, recently cleared Ange Kouame, and hopefully, Kai Sotto, will need to eke out a win in the third window of the qualifiers to punch a ticket to the Asian Cup.



Gilas plays its first game against regional rivals South Korea on Wednesday, June 16, and then again on Sunday, June 20.



A clash against Indonesia is sandwiched in between the two matches against the Koreans, penciled in on Friday, June 18.  — With reports from John Bryan Ulanday


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      GILAS PILIPINAS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pagdanganan, Ardina part ways
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pagdanganan, Ardina part ways


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Bianca Pagdanganan slowed down with a one-over 73 but it was enough to send her to weekend play in the LPGA Mediheal Championship...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kouame gets FIBA green light
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kouame gets FIBA green light


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The International Basketball Federation has approved the registration of Angelo Kouame as a Gilas Pilipinas player, clearing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala offers second Grand Slam win to Filipinos on Independence Day
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala offers second Grand Slam win to Filipinos on Independence Day


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 16-year-old, who won her first Grand Slam back in the 2020 Australian Open Girls' Doubles, made the Philippines proud...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala, Russian partner rule French Open Girls' Doubles
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala, Russian partner rule French Open Girls' Doubles


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Eala and Selekhmeteva dominated the Girls' Doubles tournament as the top seed after both exiting the Girls' Singles comp...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Grand Chess Tour heats up
                              


                              

                                                                  By Edgar De Castro |
                                 June 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan exploited Levon Aronian’s endgame woes en route to a 40-move victory that gave him a share of the lead with Russian Alexander Grischuk at the 2021 Grand Chess Tour in Bucharest,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 San Juan rebounds with win over Cordova in Wesley So Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
San Juan rebounds with win over Cordova in Wesley So Cup


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
San Juan bounced back with two huge triumphs in this Saturday evening doubleheader. The Predators opened a 19-2 demolition...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Euro 2020 stunned after Denmark midfielder Eriksen collapses in match
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Euro 2020 stunned after Denmark midfielder Eriksen collapses in match


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Eriksen was "awake and undergoing further tests" after he received CPR as his distraught teammates formed a circle around...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ando qualifies to Tokyo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ando qualifies to Tokyo


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Without much fanfare, Elreen Ando trained for a year in Cebu during the pandemic with the hope of making it to the Tokyo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 NCAA rises, kicks off Season 96
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 June 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Asia’s Nightingale, Lani Misalucha, and some Kapuso stars usher in the 96th NCAA season with a theme “Rise up Stronger” in a well-crafted opening ceremony to be shown by the league’s new television...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 PSC bares P46 million war chest for Tokyo
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 June 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippines Sports Commission has prepared a war chest of P46.230 million as the country shoots for a first Olympic gold medal in Tokyo next month.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with